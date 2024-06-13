Samsung integrates Paytm into Wallet app, introduces referral programme

Samsung India has integrated Paytm into its Wallet app, bringing the latter’s suite of services such as flights and bus bookings, movie ticket purchases, and event bookings within its Wallet app. In addition, the India unit of South Korean electronics maker announced that it will soon introduce discount offers on first bookings across the newly launched Paytm services. Moreover, the company introduced referral programme details, which will be launched soon.

“Samsung Wallet is a popular mobile tap & pay solution in India, constantly evolving since its launch in 2017. We are delighted to launch new features on Samsung Wallet in collaboration with Paytm,” said Madhur Chaturvedi, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India. “These features allow Galaxy smartphone users to easily purchase bus and airline tickets, as well as movie and event tickets, without needing to switch between multiple apps. Furthermore, users can access these tickets simply by swiping up on their Galaxy smartphone's home screen.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

With Paytm integration, Galaxy smartphone users using the Paytm app for flight, bus and movie bookings and the Paytm Insider app for event bookings, will be able to add their tickets directly to Samsung Wallet using the “Add to Samsung Wallet” functionality. Samsung Wallet users can avail Paytm services by updating their app.

Samsung Wallet: Upcoming offers

Samsung said it will soon launch a referral programme in which it will offer an Amazon coupon worth Rs 100 upon successful registration on Samsung Wallet to both referrer and referee. These coupons will be capped at Rs 300 per user. In addition, Samsung said it will soon offer an Amazon gift card worth Rs 250 on tap & pay transactions after four transactions.