Home / Technology / Tech News / Server business unaffected from macroeconomic worries: Dell India VP

Server business unaffected from macroeconomic worries: Dell India VP

Dell Technologies India's Manish Gupta talks about how the distributed computing demand is giving rise to the adoption of edge servers in India and how the company is eyeing this opportunity

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
Premium
Server business unaffected from macroeconomic worries: Dell India VP

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2023 | 11:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Dell Technologies leads India’s mainstream server market with a 48.6 per cent revenue share, as per IDC. Manish Gupta, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure Solutions, Dell Technologies India in an interview with Sourabh Lele says that distributed computing demand is giving rise to the adoption of edge servers in India which is an emerging computing paradigm that refers to a range of networks and devices at or near the user. He also talks about how Dell is eyeing this opportunity. Edited excerpts below:
 
What shifts do you see in the workloads of Indian customers with the growth of edge computing and 5G?


We already have deployments of edge in India with large customers and there is a lot of interest coming from healthcare,

Also Read

Dell launches Inspiron 14 series laptops with latest Intel, AMD processors

Dell launches Inspiron 24-inch All-In-One desktop: Know price, specs & more

CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled

Dell India witnessing strong demand for advanced computing, servers: Exec

Expenditure on India's information commissions has fallen 91% in six years

WhatsApp brings feature to support same account on multiple phones

Why is premium smartphone segment witnessing growth in Indian market

WhatsApp is now getting a feature Telegram has had for long. Details here

Twitter verification reappears, but some disavow Elon Musk's mark

Online gaming firms criticise Google for commission in alternative billing

Topics :Dell Technologiesinformation technology

First Published: Apr 25 2023 | 11:12 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story