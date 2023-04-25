Server business unaffected from macroeconomic worries: Dell India VP

What shifts do you see in the workloads of Indian customers with the growth of edge computing and 5G?
We already have deployments of edge in India with large customers and there is a lot of interest coming from healthcare,
Subscribe To Insights
What do you get on Business Standard Premium?
₹249
₹1499₹1799
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs 300
₹1799
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.