Slack's Rob Seaman says 2026 will mark true adoption of agentic AI

This has been in pilot for close to two months. We have it deployed internally at Salesforce, where tens of thousands of weekly active users — including our leadership and employees — use it every day. It is shaping how work happens across product design, engineering, sales, and marketing.
Q: What is the biggest differentiating factor for Slackbot compared with other agentic AI co-workers?
It comes down to how people use Slack. At Salesforce, we have a channel for every customer, every feature, every campaign, every team, and every leader. When I use Slackbot, it has access to all of that. It knows what features my team is building, which customers I am working with, and it has access to the systems connected to my Slack — Google Drive, GitHub, and so on.