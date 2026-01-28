Slack's Rob Seaman says 2026 will mark true adoption of agentic AI

We think of Slackbot as your personal agent for work. It deeply understands you, your company, your voice and tone, and what you are working on, and it helps you get things done. It is a marquee example of how we are bringing agents into the flow of work, connected to everything I mentioned.

The key value of Slackbot is that it delivers trusted, contextual intelligence right in the flow of work. It helps people prepare and make decisions, but it can also take action. It can book meetings, write documents, and add items to lists, so it helps you move faster. It is different because it has deep organisational context inside Slack. It can access what you can access, so it knows what you are working on, what you are privy to, and what your company’s priorities and top projects are. That makes it extremely powerful in delivering business value.