Slower growth, tougher macro jeopardise salary hike cycles for IT cos

Some companies, however, say normalisation will happen in the future. “When we do delay the hikes, we are open and transferring to the employees that we will work on it. But looking at hikes in isolation is a very incorrect measure. What will happen is you will see people that do want to do well in an organisation start being upwardly mobile. If you are playing the same role in the same job and you continue to expect an increment, it's difficult,” said Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director of L&T Technology Services.