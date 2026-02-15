Small & smart: The Indian way in AI balances local needs, global ambition

“We have partnered with multiple production studios across India to create AI micro-dramas. This ecosystem proves that India is not just a large consumer market but has the potential to be a premier global hub for high-quality, AI-based storytelling. This strategy has allowed us to achieve the highest monetisation for AI content worldwide, with our Dashreels mobile app reaching $30 million in annual recurring revenue. For us, the future of AI is not just in the models, but in scalable experiences that deliver immediate value to the world,” said Sanidhya Narain, chief executive officer of the firm.