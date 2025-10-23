Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat's Imagine Lens brings text-to-image AI to all users: How it works

Snapchat's Imagine Lens brings text-to-image AI to all users: How it works

Snapchat expands its AI-powered Imagine Lens to all users in the US for free, letting them create creative Snaps from text prompts. Here's how the feature works

Snapchat's AI filter
Snapchat's AI filter (Image: Snapchat)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Snapchat is rolling out its “Imagine Lens,” the company’s first open prompt image-generation AI Lens, to all users for free. According to the Snapchat blog, the Lens, first launched in September for paid subscribers, lets people create or edit Snaps using written prompts, such as “turn me into an alien” or “make a grumpy cat.”
 
While now available to all, access is currently limited to users in the US.

Snapchat’s Imagine Lens: How it works

According to Snapchat, the Imagine Lens works directly within the Snapchat camera, enabling users to bring creative ideas to life by typing prompts. The tool can be used to experiment with fun ideas, like trying on Halloween costumes or transforming everyday moments into artistic scenes.
Once a Snap is generated, users can share it with friends, post it to Stories, or send it outside the app.
 
This broader rollout follows moves by competitors such as Meta and OpenAI, both of which have launched AI-driven creative tools – Meta’s AI video generator and OpenAI’s Sora, which allows users to create short, animated digital cameos.
 
Previously, the AI Lens was exclusive to Lens+ and Platinum subscribers. With the latest update, free users in the US can now access a limited number of AI image generations. Snapchat said it plans to expand availability to Canada, Great Britain, and Australia next.
 
Snapchat also encouraged users to share AI-generated content responsibly, reminding them to stay transparent and have fun while using the feature. 

How to create a Snap with Imagine Lens

  • Find the Imagine Lens in the front section of your Lens Carousel or search for it by name.
  • Tap the caption to edit your prompt, or use one of the pre-loaded ideas for inspiration.
  • Create your Snap and share it anywhere—with friends, on your Story, or outside Snapchat. 
Snapchat is also updating its Memories feature by ending the unlimited free storage option introduced in 2016.
Free users will now have a 5GB storage limit, while extra space can be unlocked through three paid plans—two for Snapchat Plus members and one for Snapchat Platinum subscribers.
 
With the rollout of Imagine Lens, Snapchat aims to inspire creativity across its global community, giving users new ways to play, create, and express themselves through AI-driven experiences.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lost a Pixel Bud? Google now sells 'replacement' pieces in India: Details

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset debuts at half the price of Apple's Vision Pro

Anthropic in talks with Google for multibillion-dollar cloud deal

OpenAI launches web browser 'Atlas' to compete with Google Chrome

Premium

RMG ban a wake-up call for the industry to rethink what is game building

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsSnapchatcameras

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story