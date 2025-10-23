Snapchat's Imagine Lens brings text-to-image AI to all users: How it works

Snapchat is rolling out its “Imagine Lens,” the company’s first open prompt image-generation AI Lens, to all users for free. According to the Snapchat blog, the Lens, first launched in September for paid subscribers, lets people create or edit Snaps using written prompts, such as “turn me into an alien” or “make a grumpy cat.”

While now available to all, access is currently limited to users in the US.

Snapchat’s Imagine Lens: How it works

According to Snapchat, the Imagine Lens works directly within the Snapchat camera, enabling users to bring creative ideas to life by typing prompts. The tool can be used to experiment with fun ideas, like trying on Halloween costumes or transforming everyday moments into artistic scenes.

Once a Snap is generated, users can share it with friends, post it to Stories, or send it outside the app. This broader rollout follows moves by competitors such as Meta and OpenAI, both of which have launched AI-driven creative tools – Meta’s AI video generator and OpenAI’s Sora, which allows users to create short, animated digital cameos. Previously, the AI Lens was exclusive to Lens+ and Platinum subscribers. With the latest update, free users in the US can now access a limited number of AI image generations. Snapchat said it plans to expand availability to Canada, Great Britain, and Australia next.

Snapchat also encouraged users to share AI-generated content responsibly, reminding them to stay transparent and have fun while using the feature. How to create a Snap with Imagine Lens Find the Imagine Lens in the front section of your Lens Carousel or search for it by name.

Tap the caption to edit your prompt, or use one of the pre-loaded ideas for inspiration.

Tap the caption to edit your prompt, or use one of the pre-loaded ideas for inspiration.

Create your Snap and share it anywhere—with friends, on your Story, or outside Snapchat.