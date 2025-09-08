Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Now, Snapchat lets you create AI images using text prompts: How it works

Now, Snapchat lets you create AI images using text prompts: How it works

Snapchat has introduced an 'Imagine Lens' feature, which lets users create and edit AI images with simple text prompts, available for Platinum and Lens Plus subscribers

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Snapchat has introduced a new AI-powered Lens that can create and edit images from simple text prompts. The Imagine Lens feature is now available for Snapchat+ Platinum and Lens+ subscribers in the US. Recently, Snapchat also released a Lens Studio iOS app and web tool that let people design augmented reality (AR) effects more easily.

Snapchat’s Imagine Lens: Details

With the Imagine Lens, users can type prompts like “make me an alien” or “show a grumpy cat” to instantly generate AI images. These images can be shared with friends, posted to Stories, or even saved for use outside Snapchat. Unlike other AI filters already on the app, the Imagine Lens is Snapchat’s first open-prompt tool, which means people can create almost anything they imagine. 
 
 
The Lens also comes with ready-made prompts for those who do not want to type their own. Some of these include “turn me into a four-panel comic where something heroic happens”, “make me into a caricature”, or “make this person skydive.” Users can edit these suggestions by tapping the caption bar and changing the text.
 
Earlier this year, Snap launched an AI text-to-image research model for mobile devices that could support future features. While Snap has not said if that model powers the Imagine Lens, it explained that its Lenses are built using a combination of both in-house models and “industry-leading” AI models. 

How to use the Imagine Lens

  • If you’re a Lens+ or Snapchat+ Platinum subscriber, you can find the Imagine Lens near the front of the Carousel or in the Exclusive category.
  • Select the Lens, then tap the caption to edit your prompt, or keep one of the pre-loaded prompts.
  • Create your Snap and then share it with a friend, to your Story, or save it to share outside of Snapchat.

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

