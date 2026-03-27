SoftBank secures $40 billion loan to boost OpenAI investments

SoftBank Group said on Friday it has secured a $40 ​billion bridge loan to bolster investments in ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and for general corporate ‌purposes, marking another significant step in its artificial intelligence strategy.

The Japanese investment conglomerate, led by founder Masayoshi Son, continues to strengthen ​ties with OpenAI as global tech firms race ​to gain an edge in the increasingly competitive ??generative AI space.

The Japanese investor has previously agreed to ​invest $30 billion in OpenAI through its Vision Fund 2. ​The bridge loan is unsecured, the company said.

The loan, which matures in March 2027, was arranged with lenders including JPMorgan Chase, Goldman ​Sachs, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and MUFG ​Bank.