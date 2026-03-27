Google Translate brings real-time translation to iPhones through headphones

Google is expanding the Translate app’s live translation feature with headphone support to iPhone users in India. The Live Translate with headphones feature was earlier limited to Android in select regions, but is now rolling out more widely across both Android and iOS. In addition to India, it is available in countries including the US, the UK, Japan, and other European markets. The feature also supports over 70 languages.

With this update, users can hear real-time translations directly through their headphones, making it easier to follow conversations, travel, or communicate across languages. The Live Translate feature with headphones was first introduced in beta last year.

What is Live Translate with headphones? Live Translate is a feature in the Google Translate app that allows users to hear translated speech in real time. Instead of reading text translations, users can listen to them directly through connected headphones. Google said that the feature also tries to preserve the tone and style of the original speaker, making conversations feel more natural rather than robotic. ALSO READ: Gemini now lets you import memory, chats from ChatGPT, Claude: How it works The feature is now rolling out on iPhones, expanding beyond its earlier availability on Android. Apart from India, Google is also rolling it out to more countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Thailand. It supports more than 70 languages, including Indian languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Punjabi (Arabic), Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Live Translate: How it works To use the feature, users need to open the Google Translate app, tap on “Live Translate,” and connect their headphones. Once enabled, the app listens to spoken language and delivers translated audio in real time. This allows users to follow conversations without constantly looking at their phone. Google said that the feature can help in everyday situations, such as talking to someone who speaks a different language, or while travelling to understand announcements, directions, or interact with locals. ALSO READ: Vivo V70FE with 7000mAh battery to launch in India on April 2: What we know