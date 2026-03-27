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Google Translate brings real-time translation to iPhones through headphones

Google Translate's Live Translate with headphones is now rolling out to iPhone users in India and other regions, offering real-time voice translations in over 70 languages

Google Translate app update
Google is expanding the Translate app’s live translation feature with headphone support to iPhone users in India.
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 3:33 PM IST
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Google is expanding the Translate app’s live translation feature with headphone support to iPhone users in India. The Live Translate with headphones feature was earlier limited to Android in select regions, but is now rolling out more widely across both Android and iOS. In addition to India, it is available in countries including the US, the UK, Japan, and other European markets. The feature also supports over 70 languages.
 
With this update, users can hear real-time translations directly through their headphones, making it easier to follow conversations, travel, or communicate across languages. The Live Translate feature with headphones was first introduced in beta last year.

What is Live Translate with headphones?

Live Translate is a feature in the Google Translate app that allows users to hear translated speech in real time. Instead of reading text translations, users can listen to them directly through connected headphones. Google said that the feature also tries to preserve the tone and style of the original speaker, making conversations feel more natural rather than robotic.
 
The feature is now rolling out on iPhones, expanding beyond its earlier availability on Android. Apart from India, Google is also rolling it out to more countries such as France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and Thailand. It supports more than 70 languages, including Indian languages like Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Punjabi (Arabic), Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. 

Live Translate: How it works

To use the feature, users need to open the Google Translate app, tap on “Live Translate,” and connect their headphones. Once enabled, the app listens to spoken language and delivers translated audio in real time. This allows users to follow conversations without constantly looking at their phone.
 
Google said that the feature can help in everyday situations, such as talking to someone who speaks a different language, or while travelling to understand announcements, directions, or interact with locals.

Apple’s native support for Live Translation

Apple also offers a native Live Translation feature on iPhones, iPads, and Macs, which can work with newer AirPods models, similar to how the new Google Translate feature works with headphones.
 
The following AirPods support the Live Translation feature when paired with supported iPhones:
  • AirPods 4
  • AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
  • AirPods Pro (3rd generation)
  • AirPods Max (2nd generation)
Apple said that to use Live Translation, users need to download the required language packs for both the spoken and target languages. Once downloaded, all processing happens on the iPhone itself.
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Topics :Google AppleGoogle TranslateLatest Technology News

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

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