Gemini now lets you import memory, chats from ChatGPT, Claude: How it works

Just weeks after Anthropic made switching to Claude AI easier, Google has followed suit to make switching to Gemini easier. Google has announced that it is releasing two new Gemini tools — “Import Memory” and “Import Chat History.” These new tools will help users quickly copy over everything their current AI assistant already knows about them with a couple of pre-written prompts, and then bring it to Gemini.

New Gemini tools explained

Google has started rolling out a new memory import feature for Gemini, allowing users to transfer personal context from other AI apps. As per the company, the feature is designed to help Gemini understand user preferences, relationships, and background details without requiring them to start from scratch in a new assistant.

Users can access the option through Gemini’s settings, where they are guided to generate a summary of their data from another AI app and paste it into Gemini. The system then analyses and stores this information, enabling more personalised responses in future interactions. Alongside memory import, Google is also introducing a feature that allows users to bring their full chat history into Gemini, further expanding its personalisation capabilities. The update enables Gemini to draw on past conversations, along with data from services like Gmail, Photos and Search, to deliver more context-aware responses, provided users grant the necessary permissions. ALSO READ: Vivo V70FE with 7000mAh battery to launch in India on April 2: What we know

Users can upload a ZIP file containing their chat history from other AI platforms, making it possible to continue previous conversations directly within Gemini. As part of this shift, Google is also renaming the existing “past chats” feature to “memory,” reflecting its broader role in helping the assistant build continuity and deliver more relevant interactions over time. How to import memory from other AI assistants to Gemini To import memory from other AI assistants, users can follow the steps below: Visit Google Gemini’s website

At the bottom left, click Settings & help and then Import memory to Gemini.

Copy the prompt provided by Gemini Apps.

Visit the AI platform from where the memory needs to be exported. Paste the copied prompt into a chat or input field.

Copy the response from the other AI platform that contains memories about the user.

Return to Gemini, paste the copied response into the designated text field, and click Add memory. After memory is imported, the Gemini App will create a new chat thread and integrate this content to "remember" these details for future conversations. Google said that this helps Gemini Apps understand users’ context better, leading to more relevant and personalised responses.