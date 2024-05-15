Home / Technology / Tech News / Soket AI labs launch Pragna-1B AI model in collaboration with Google Cloud

Soket AI labs launch Pragna-1B AI model in collaboration with Google Cloud

The model will provide AI services in Indian vernacular languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, and Gujarati

Soket
Image: X@soketlabs
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Artificial Intelligence (AI) research firm Soket AI Labs, in collaboration with Google Cloud services, announced the launch of an open-source multilingual foundation model, 'Pragna-1B', on Wednesday.

The model will provide AI services in Indian vernacular languages including Hindi, English, Bengali, and Gujarati.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“Our partnership with Google Cloud has been pivotal in the pre-training of the Pragna-1B model. By leveraging Google Cloud’s AI Infrastructure, we achieved both efficiency and cost-effectiveness in the development of Pragna-1B. Despite being trained on fewer parameters, Pragna-1B showcases unparalleled efficiency and innovation, achieving comparable performance and effectiveness in language processing tasks to similar category models,” said Abhishek Upperwal, Founder of Soket AI Labs.

“Tailored specifically for vernacular languages, Pragna-1B offers balanced language representation and enables faster and more efficient tokenization suited for organisations seeking optimised operations and enhanced functionality,” he further added.

Soket AI Labs and Google Cloud will further deepen their collaboration, soon listing Soket’s AI developer platform on the Google Cloud Marketplace and the Pragna series of models on the Google Vertex AI model registry.

“This integration will provide developers with a powerful, streamlined experience for fine-tuning models. The intuitive interface of Soket’s AI Developer Platform, combined with the high-performance resources of Vertex AI and TPUs, will ensure optimal efficiency and scalability for AI projects,” said the company.

Additionally, this collaboration will enable technical collaboration on foundational work for training large-scale models and curating high-quality datasets for Indian languages, according to the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Soket AI Labs to democratise AI innovation in India. Built on Google Cloud, the launch of Pragna-1B marks a pioneering leap in Indian language technology, offering enhanced scalability and efficiency for organisations,” said Bikram Singh Bedi, Vice President and Country Managing Director, Google Cloud India.

Founded in 2019, Soket has pivoted from being a decentralised data exchange for smart cities to an AI research firm in recent years.

Also Read

Alkem Labs sinks 14% to 3-month low on reports of tax evasion of Rs 1000 cr

Google Cloud Next 2024: New AI-powered features for Google Workspace apps

Airtel, Google Cloud partner to propel cloud adoption & gen AI in India

Google's second-gen Pixel Fold prototype pics show redesigned camera island

Google Pixel 8a: First look, unboxing, India pricing, sale offers, and more

WhatsApp tests customisable colour themes for chat bubbles on iOS: Report

Govt aims to boost use of AI in food processing to improve efficiency

Apple iPad Pro, Air get detailed battery health menu similar to iPhone 15

Apple says it blocked over $1.8bn fraudulent App Store transactions in 2023

Google unleashes generative AI in Search, powered by custom Gemini AI model

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Googleartifical intelligenceGoogle Cloudtechnology industryIndia languages

First Published: May 15 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story