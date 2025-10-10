Sona Comstar partners with Germany's NEURA Robotics to develop humanoids

Auto parts maker Sona Comstar on Friday announced signing an initial pact with German-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop advanced technologies, and industrialise robots and humanoids in India and overseas.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics, the company said.
"By combining Sona Comstar's engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURA's pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market," said Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sona Comstar.
The world is entering a new era of intelligent automation and this technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally, Sona Comstar said.
"We believe true progress in robotics comes from strong partnerships that unite technology, engineering, and purpose.
"The collaboration with Sona Comstar represents the convergence of two innovation leaders: one redefining mobility, the other reimagining intelligent robotics. Together, we will set new standards for innovation and scalability in one of the world's most dynamic markets," said David Reger, Founder and CEO of NEURA Robotics.
Founded in 2019, NEURA Robotics seeks to address key innovation gaps and to establish the era of cognitive robotics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app