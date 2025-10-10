Sona Comstar partners with Germany's NEURA Robotics to develop humanoids

Auto parts maker Sona Comstar on Friday announced signing an initial pact with German-based NEURA Robotics GmbH to jointly develop advanced technologies, and industrialise robots and humanoids in India and overseas.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) serves as a basis for establishing shared objectives between Sona Comstar and NEURA Robotics, the company said.

"By combining Sona Comstar's engineering and manufacturing expertise with NEURA's pioneering cognitive robotics technologies, we are well-positioned to deliver world-class solutions for the global market," said Vivek Vikram Singh, Managing Director and Group CEO at Sona Comstar.

The world is entering a new era of intelligent automation and this technological leap is fueling unprecedented growth in both industrial robotics and humanoid robots, transforming manufacturing and logistics industries globally, Sona Comstar said.