Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report

Samsung's Galaxy XR headset based on Google's Android XR platform could launch this month, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip and a 4K micro-OLED display

Samsung Project Moohan
Samsung Project Moohan
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:48 AM IST
Google
Samsung’s Project Moohan, will reportedly launch as “Samsung Galaxy XR” headset. According to a report from Android Headlines, it is expected to feature a high-resolution 4K micro-OLED display and several advanced capabilities aimed at challenging Apple’s Vision Pro. While Samsung has previewed its headset on multiple occasions, technical specifications had remained undisclosed. The report now sheds light on what the consumer can expect.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy XR will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, capable of rendering 4.3K resolution per eye. The headset will likely include 4K micro-OLED panels offering a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, resulting in a combined 29 million pixels across both displays — notably higher than the 23 million pixels on Apple’s Vision Pro.
The device is said to incorporate multiple sensors on the front and bottom, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, enabling input through eye movement and hand gestures in addition to voice commands. A depth sensor is also expected to be part of the setup, allowing the headset to better perceive and interact with its surroundings.
 
Weighing in at around 545 grams, the Galaxy XR will reportedly be lighter than the Vision Pro, which weighs between 600 and 650 grams depending on configuration. The headstrap is said to include an adjustable dial for improved comfort and fit.
 
On the power front, the headset may deliver up to two hours of general usage and around two and a half hours of video playback. Like Apple’s Vision Pro, it is expected to come with a detachable external battery pack connected via a dedicated “power connector” to extend operating time.
Android Headlines also shared a screenshot of what appears to be the user interface of the Galaxy XR headset. The screenshot showed icons for Samsung’s Camera, Gallery, and Web Browser apps, as well as Google’s Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix, indicating that several third-party apps will be supported at launch. As for the platform itself, Samsung UI will be based on Google’s Android XR platform, integrating Gemini AI for navigation, contextual assistance, and information retrieval.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: Expected launch

According to a report by The Verge, citing Etnews, Samsung is expected to host an event on October 21, where it may officially unveil the Galaxy XR headset. However, much like Apple’s approach with the Vision Pro, availability may initially be limited to select markets.

Topics :Augmented realitySamsung Galaxyvirtual reality

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

