Samsung Project Moohan will be an XR headset, not smart glasses: Report

Samsung’s Project Moohan, will reportedly launch as “Samsung Galaxy XR” headset. According to a report from Android Headlines, it is expected to feature a high-resolution 4K micro-OLED display and several advanced capabilities aimed at challenging Apple’s Vision Pro. While Samsung has previewed its headset on multiple occasions, technical specifications had remained undisclosed. The report now sheds light on what the consumer can expect.

Samsung Galaxy XR headset: What to expect

According to the report, the Galaxy XR will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 processor, capable of rendering 4.3K resolution per eye. The headset will likely include 4K micro-OLED panels offering a pixel density of 4,023 PPI, resulting in a combined 29 million pixels across both displays — notably higher than the 23 million pixels on Apple’s Vision Pro.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra may get iPhone 17 Pro-like orange shade: Report The device is said to incorporate multiple sensors on the front and bottom, along with four internal eye-tracking cameras, enabling input through eye movement and hand gestures in addition to voice commands. A depth sensor is also expected to be part of the setup, allowing the headset to better perceive and interact with its surroundings. Weighing in at around 545 grams, the Galaxy XR will reportedly be lighter than the Vision Pro, which weighs between 600 and 650 grams depending on configuration. The headstrap is said to include an adjustable dial for improved comfort and fit.

On the power front, the headset may deliver up to two hours of general usage and around two and a half hours of video playback. Like Apple’s Vision Pro, it is expected to come with a detachable external battery pack connected via a dedicated “power connector” to extend operating time. ALSO READ: WhatsApp tests new Liquid Glass design interface for iPhone users: Report Android Headlines also shared a screenshot of what appears to be the user interface of the Galaxy XR headset. The screenshot showed icons for Samsung’s Camera, Gallery, and Web Browser apps, as well as Google’s Maps, Photos, Play Store, YouTube, and Netflix, indicating that several third-party apps will be supported at launch. As for the platform itself, Samsung UI will be based on Google’s Android XR platform, integrating Gemini AI for navigation, contextual assistance, and information retrieval.