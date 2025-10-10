Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Meta AI translates, dubs, lip syncs reels in Hindi on FB, Instagram

Now, Meta AI translates, dubs, lip syncs reels in Hindi on FB, Instagram

Meta expands its AI-powered Reels translation and dubbing to Hindi and Portuguese, helping creators reach a wider audience and connect with viewers across languages

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
Meta is expanding its AI-powered dubbing feature for Reels by adding Hindi and Portuguese language. Initially launched in August with support only for English and Spanish, the feature now enables creators to translate, dub, and lip sync their Reels across four languages. Creators can share these dubbed Reels on both Instagram and Facebook. 
According to Meta, this update aims to help creators connect with more viewers and make Reels accessible regardless of the language they were originally made in. The company also confirmed that more languages will be added soon.

Meta Reels translation, dubbing and lip syncs

Using Meta AI, creators on Facebook and Instagram can automatically translate and dub their Reels into different languages, making their content accessible. The company said that the feature is inspired by creator feedback and designed to build a more connected and inclusive viewing experience. Multi-lingual translations are now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi. 
The company has mentioned that translating Reels is completely free and available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers, as well as all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is available. By offering multilingual support, Meta hopes to remove language barriers and allow creators to grow their reach while giving audiences a more immersive experience. 

How it works

Meta AI uses voice-mimicking technology to recreate a creator’s tone and sound in another language, ensuring that the translated version feels authentic. For added realism, creators can enable lip-syncing, which aligns the translated audio with their mouth movements, offering a more natural and engaging result. 

User control and transparency

Viewers also have control over how they experience translated Reels. Every AI-translated video is labelled “Translated with Meta AI,” so users always know when they are watching translated content. They can turn translations on or off or choose to view the original version through the “Don’t translate” option in settings.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

