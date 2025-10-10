Meta is expanding its AI-powered dubbing feature for Reels by adding Hindi and Portuguese language. Initially launched in August with support only for English and Spanish, the feature now enables creators to translate, dub, and lip sync their Reels across four languages. Creators can share these dubbed Reels on both Instagram and Facebook.

According to Meta, this update aims to help creators connect with more viewers and make Reels accessible regardless of the language they were originally made in. The company also confirmed that more languages will be added soon.

Using Meta AI, creators on Facebook and Instagram can automatically translate and dub their Reels into different languages, making their content accessible. The company said that the feature is inspired by creator feedback and designed to build a more connected and inclusive viewing experience. Multi-lingual translations are now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi.

Using Meta AI, creators on Facebook and Instagram can automatically translate and dub their Reels into different languages, making their content accessible. The company said that the feature is inspired by creator feedback and designed to build a more connected and inclusive viewing experience. Multi-lingual translations are now available in English, Spanish, Portuguese, and Hindi.

The company has mentioned that translating Reels is completely free and available to Facebook creators with at least 1,000 followers, as well as all public Instagram accounts in countries where Meta AI is available. By offering multilingual support, Meta hopes to remove language barriers and allow creators to grow their reach while giving audiences a more immersive experience. How it works Meta AI uses voice-mimicking technology to recreate a creator's tone and sound in another language, ensuring that the translated version feels authentic. For added realism, creators can enable lip-syncing, which aligns the translated audio with their mouth movements, offering a more natural and engaging result.