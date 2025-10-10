Battlefield 6 releases on Oct 10: Prices, how to preload and what to expect

Battlefield 6: Price, variants, release platforms
- Standard edition: Rs 3,999 (on Steam)
- Phantom edition: Rs 5,999 (on Steam)
- Release platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and X
Battlefield 6: Story
Battlefield 6: Gameplay
- Support: Heals and revives teammates faster.
- Engineer: Maintains or sabotages vehicles.
- Assault: Focuses on combat and damage.
- Recon: Specialises in reconnaissance and long-range combat.
Battlefield 6: How to pre-load, size requirement
- Open Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the EA App, and navigate to the Battlefield 6 store page.
- If you’ve already bought Battlefield 6, head to your game library and select it.
- Click on ‘Pre-load’ to begin downloading and preparing the game ahead of launch.
Battlefield 6: What to expect
- Nine maps featuring fully destructible environments.
- Multiplayer options such as Conquest, Breakthrough, King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload.
- A story-driven campaign set across real-world locations.
- A total of 45 weapons across eight categories, distributed among four classes.
- A new Escalation mode focused on tactical team play.
- Quality-of-life upgrades for smoother movement and vehicle interaction.
Battlefield 6: System requirements for PC
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 2060, AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT 6GB, Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 55 GB available space
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 11
- Processor: Intel Core i7-10700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia RTX 3060Ti, AMD Radeon RX 6700-XT, Intel Arc B580
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 80 GB available space
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app