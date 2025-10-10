Battlefield 6 releases on Oct 10: Prices, how to preload and what to expect

American video game publisher Electronic Arts is set to release Battlefield 6 tonight (October 10, 08:30 pm IST). The game will be released in two variants, a Standard Edition which will bring the full game, and a Phantom Edition, which will bring additional items, including tank skins, weapon packages, and more. To cater to the excitement of gamers, Electronic Arts has also allowed the pre-loading of the game. Players can pre-order either edition to access preloading options before the official launch.

For the uninitiated, pre-loading, in simple words, means that a user can download the entire game before it launches; however, it will become playable only after launch. The main purpose behind this is to let players with a weak internet connection also start playing at the same time as others.

Battlefield 6: Price, variants, release platforms Standard edition: Rs 3,999 (on Steam)

Phantom edition: Rs 5,999 (on Steam)

Release platforms: PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox Series S and X WATCH BATTLEFIELD 6 TRAILER HERE Battlefield 6: Story According to Economic Times, the events of Battlefield 6 unfold between 2027 and 2028, centring on Dagger 13 — an elite Marine Raider unit engaged in combat against the private military corporation Pax Armata. The campaign takes players across diverse battlegrounds such as the Sahara Desert, Gibraltar, and New York City. Dagger 13’s mission is to stop Pax Armata from destabilising the global balance of power amid NATO’s downfall. Each story mission is designed to introduce key gameplay elements through a narrative-driven experience.

Battlefield 6: Gameplay Battlefield 6 builds upon the franchise’s hallmark gameplay with several refinements. The multiplayer experience combines expansive, strategic battles with compact, high-intensity modes. Classic large-scale maps host Conquest and Breakthrough, while smaller arenas feature fast-paced modes such as King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload, Economic Times reported. Players can select from four classes: Support: Heals and revives teammates faster.

Engineer: Maintains or sabotages vehicles.

Assault: Focuses on combat and damage.

Recon: Specialises in reconnaissance and long-range combat. The new movement system introduces advanced mechanics, letting players lean from cover, climb onto moving vehicles, and drag fallen teammates for revives. Battlefield Portal also returns, providing creative tools to modify maps, NPCs, and game modes. Nine maps are available at launch, with additional ones planned for future updates.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Buds 2a now on sale in India: Check price, offers Battlefield 6: How to pre-load, size requirement Electronic Arts (EA) has enabled preloading for Battlefield 6 across all platforms except the Epic Games Store. This option allows players to download the game in advance and jump in right at launch. The installation size is around 70 GB, varying slightly by platform and edition, according to EuroGamer. EA advises preloading, especially for users with slower connections, to ensure smooth access when the game goes live. According to Esports Insider, to pre-load Battlefield 6 on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, or the EA app, users need to follow the steps below:

Open Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the EA App, and navigate to the Battlefield 6 store page.

If you’ve already bought Battlefield 6, head to your game library and select it.

Click on ‘Pre-load’ to begin downloading and preparing the game ahead of launch. Battlefield 6: What to expect As per the Economic Times, Battlefield 6 at launch includes: Nine maps featuring fully destructible environments.

Multiplayer options such as Conquest, Breakthrough, King of the Hill, Domination, and Payload.

A story-driven campaign set across real-world locations.

A total of 45 weapons across eight categories, distributed among four classes.

A new Escalation mode focused on tactical team play.

Quality-of-life upgrades for smoother movement and vehicle interaction. Notably, Season 1 begins on October 29, 2025, bringing new maps, weapons, and regular content updates with community events.