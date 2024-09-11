Sony launches PlayStation 5 Pro: Check what's new, list of compatible games

With the PlayStation 5 Pro, Sony introduces a mid-generation upgrade to the PS5 gaming console. Unveiled at a special presentation on September 10, the PS5 Pro brings notable performance improvements and minor design changes. The console will be available from November 7 in select regions. Here are the details:

Priced at $699.99 in the US, the PlayStation 5 Pro will come with a 2TB SSD. The console will be shipped with a DualSense wireless controller and a pre-installed copy of Astro’s Playroom. It is important to note that the PS5 Pro is a disc-less console; however, the PS5’s Disc Drive, sold separately, will be compatible with the Pro model.

Pre-orders for the PS5 Pro will start on September 26 at direct.playstation.com. In regions where the platform is not available, pre-orders will begin on October 10 at select retailers.

PlayStation 5 Pro: What’s new

The PlayStation 5 Pro is not a completely new console but rather an enhancement of the existing PS5 line. The new Pro model retains a similar design to the PS5 console but features stripe-like vents on either side.

Sony’s press release states that the new PS5 Pro can run higher fidelity graphics with smoother frame rates at 60 frames per second compared to the standard PS5. The new graphics processing unit (GPU) in the PS5 Pro has 67 per cent more Compute Units than the existing PS5 and 28 per cent faster memory. These enhancements reportedly make gameplay rendering up to 45 per cent faster.

The PS5 Pro also includes improved ray tracing capabilities. Sony has stated that the more powerful ray tracing will offer more dynamic reflections and light refraction within game graphics. Advanced ray tracing on the PS5 Pro will enable rays to be cast at up to three times the speed of the current PS5. Additionally, the PS5 Pro introduces PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, an artificial intelligence-powered upscaling technique that uses machine learning algorithms to enhance visual detail, sharpness, and clarity.

Other notable updates include Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, variable refresh rates (VRR), and 8K resolution gaming support.

PlayStation 5 Pro: Compatible games

Sony has announced that select existing video game titles will receive a free software update to take advantage of the PS5 Pro’s new features. These titles will feature a “PS5 Pro Enhanced” label. Some of the updated games include:

Alan Wake 2

Assassin’s Creed: Shadows

Demon’s Souls

Dragon’s Dogma 2

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Forbidden West

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part II Remastered