Tech wrap Sep 24: iOS 18.1 beta 5, Dyson OnTrac, Samsung Galaxy M55s, more

Dyson has introduced the OnTrac headphones in India. The UK-based tech company announced that these headphones offer up to 55 hours of playback time and feature over 2,000 customisable colour combinations for the outer caps and ear cushions.

With the release of iOS 18 on September 16, Apple has rolled out several India-focused features for eligible iPhones. This update enhances communication, improves the Move to iOS app, and adds support for multiple Indian languages.

British consumer technology startup Nothing has scheduled a launch for a new product on September 24. Ahead of the announcement, images of the Nothing Ear (Open) earbuds have leaked on WinFuture, revealing white earbuds with an open-ear design and a curved band that wraps around the back of the ear.

Samsung has announced a Fab Grab Fest sale, featuring deals on select Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy Books, tablets, accessories, and TVs. Beginning September 26, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 53 per cent on specific smartphones. The company is also offering reduced prices on its ecosystem devices with the purchase of select Samsung products.

Apple is expected to refresh its Mac lineup with new M4 chips starting next month. The standout update is likely to be the Mac mini, which is anticipated to receive a complete redesign. Slated to launch alongside the M4 MacBook Pro and iMac, the 2024 Mac mini is projected to feature a compact design reminiscent of the Apple TV set-top box.

X, formerly known as Twitter, is changing its block feature to allow everyone on the platform, including blocked users, to view all public posts. In response to a discussion about the removal of the current block button, X owner Elon Musk clarified that the "block function will prevent that account from engaging with you but will not stop them from seeing public posts."

While the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold excels in design, it falls short in software performance compared to other foldable devices on the market, particularly those from Samsung and Chinese manufacturers.