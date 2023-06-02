Sony BRAVIA X82L series TVs launched in India: Check price, specifications

Price starts at Rs 91,990 for the 55-inch model and Rs 1,24,990 for the 65-inch model. The price and availability information for the larger 75-inch model have not yet been announced. Both the 55-inch and 65-inch models will be available starting today, June 2, at Sony Centres, offline retail stores, and e-commerce websites.

Sony said the TVs include acoustic auto calibration technology, which detects users' positions in a room and then optimises sound. The lineup also gets a slew of gaming-specific features such as native support for the PS5 console. According to the company, PS5 consoles can recognise individual BRAVIA TV models and select the best HDR setting for your TV accordingly. The lineup features HDMI 2.1 and auto low latency mode (ALLM), which aids in game reaction times. The TVs support Apple HomeKit and AirPlay for easy streaming.

The trio of televisions in the BRAVIA X82L sport direct LED units, which receive backlight from behind the panel rather than from the edges. Powered by Sony Triluminos Pro colour algorithms, all models in the BRAVIA X82L line have 4K displays with support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Besides, these TVs boast features such as ambient optimisation technology, which, with the help of the light sensor, automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions—boosting brightness in bright rooms and decreasing it in dim rooms.