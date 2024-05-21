Sony launches Bravia 2 series with Google TV in India: Know price, specs

Japanese electronics maker Sony on May 21 launched in India a range of Google TV platform-based smart television in the Bravia 2 series. The series is offered in S20 and S25 variants with the latter focused on gaming-oriented features. Offered in four screen options, with top-end 65-inch model priced at Rs 95,990, the Sony Bravia 2 series boasts X1 picture processor, 4K resolution, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Sony Bravia 2 series: Price and availability

The Bravia 2 series encompasses four display options – 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. While the 43-inch and 50-inch models are part of the S20 variant, the 55-inch and 65-inch models are gaming-focused smart televisions offered under the S25 variant. Sony has not announced the pricing and availability details of the models in the S20 variant. Models in the S25 variant are priced at Rs 74,990 and Rs 95,990 for 55-inch and 65-inch displays, respectively. Both these models will be available across Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals from May 24.

Sony Bravia 2 series: Details

All four models in the Sony BRAVIA 2 series are powered by Sony X1 processor, which it said uses advanced algorithms to cut noise and boost detail. The processor, Sony said, supports 4K X-Reality Pro and Motionflow XR features that enables content upscaling to 4K resolution and frame interpolation for smooth visuals. For audio, the Bravia 2 series comes with a twin-speaker system of 20W peak output.

Based on Google TV platform, the Bravia 2 series works with Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit. Sony said the TV has access to over 10,000 apps from Google Play Store for TV. Additionally, there is support for Google Assistant.

As for the game-focused features, the S25 variant includes an HDMI 2.1 port for connecting the PS5 and other gaming consoles. The Bavia 2 series also comes with a voice enabled remote.

Sony Bravia 2 series: Specifications

Display: LED

Size: 43, 50, 55, and 65-inch

Audio: 20W, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0

OS: Google TV

Storage: 16GB