Microsoft debuts Copilot Plus PCs with Surface Pro, Laptop launch: Details

Debuting Copilot+ PCs, Microsoft launched the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop on May 20. These laptops are the first devices based on the Copilot+ PCs platform, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X Series processors. Therefore, these are the first PCs with new Windows experiences enabled by the Copilot+ PC platform, including on-device artificial intelligence capabilities powered by a dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that it said is capable of running over 40 trillion operations per second (TOPS). Both the devicesBelow are the devices details:

Microsoft Surface Pro

The Microsoft Surface Pro is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors. The company claims that the new Surface Pro is 90 per cent faster than the previous generation Surface Pro 9. It sports a 13-inch display with 2880 x 1920 resolution. There is also an option for an OLED display with HDR. Microsoft said that users will be able to connect up to three 4K resolution external displays with the device.

The Surface Pro comes with two USB-4 ports, Wi-Fi7 support, and optional 5G connectivity. It comes with a quad-HD front facing camera, which supports AI-powered Windows Studio effects such as automatic framing. Additionally, there is also a 10MP UltraHD camera on the rear with support for up to 4K resolution video recording.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite

RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Display: 13-inch OLED / LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2880 x 1920 resolution

Battery: Up to 14 hours of local video playback

Camera: Quad-HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10MP UltraHD rear-facing camera

Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus

Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, Surface Pro Keyboard port, Surface Connect port, NanoSIM

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Microsoft Surface Laptop

The Surface Laptop is offered in two screen options – 13.8-inch and 15-inch. The laptop has a touchscreen with the company’s PixelSense technology and slimmer bezels than its predecessor. It supports refresh rate up to 120Hz and Dolby Vision IQ.

Similar to the new Surface Pro, the Surface Laptop is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon X-series chips with a 45 TOPS NPU for running AI workloads on-device. Microsoft said that the new Surface Laptop features the biggest battery in the product's history with up to 22 hours on the Surface Laptop 15-inch and up to 20 on the Surface Laptop 13.8-inch.

The new Surface Laptop gets a Full HD Surface Studio Camera supporting AI-powered Windows Studio Effects like Automatic Framing, Portrait Blur, Creative Filters and Voice Focus. It also features Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus / Snapdragon X Elite (Only Snapdragon X Elite on 15-inch model)

RAM: 16GB / 32GB (LPDDR5x RAM)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Display: 13.8-inch display with 2304 x 1536 resolution / 15-inch display with 2496 x 1664 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ

Battery: Up to 20 hours of local video playback (13.8-inch) / Up to 22 hours of local video playback (15-inch)

Camera: FullHD front-facing Surface Studio Camera

Audio: Omnisonic Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Mics: Dual Studio Mics with voice focus

Ports: 2x USB-C (USB4), DisplayPort 2.1, USB-A 3.1, 3.5mm headphone jack, Surface connect port, MicroSDXC card reader (only in 15-inch model)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4

Colours: Platinum, Black, Dune and Sapphire

Surface Pro and Surface Laptop: Pricing and availability

Starting at $999, the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are available for pre-order in select countries with sales set to commence starting June 18.