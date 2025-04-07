Sony launches LinkBuds Fit in India with Hi-Res audio, noise cancellation

Sony has expanded its earbuds lineup in India with LinkBuds Fit launch. The Sony LinkBuds Fit boasts support for high-resolution audio (LDAC), advanced noise cancellation, and artificial intelligence-powered “ultra-clear calls”. According to the Japanese audio technology company, the earbuds support its ambient sound technology and intuitive controls, and are claimed to ensure a secure and comfortable fit with “Air Fitting Supporters” paired with soft tips. Here are the details:

Sony LinkBuds Fit: Price and availability

Price: Rs 18,990

Colour options: Black, White and Green

Sony has introduced an exclusive launch promotion for the LinkBuds Fit. As part of this limited-time offer, customers can purchase the earbuds at a special price of Rs 18,990 and receive a complimentary SRS-XB100 portable speaker. has introduced an exclusive launch promotion for the LinkBuds Fit. As part of this limited-time offer, customers can purchase the earbuds at a special price of Rs 18,990 and receive a complimentary SRS-XB100 portable speaker.

The offer will be available starting April 7, 2025 for a limited duration.

Also Read

Sony LinkBuds Fit: Details

The LinkBuds Fit are powered by Sony V2 Processor, the same chip used in its flagship WF-1000XM5 model. The processor enables real-time noise cancellation and adapts to the user’s environment to block ambient sounds.

The earbuds support High-Resolution Audio Wireless through LDAC, an audio codec that transmits about three times more data than standard Bluetooth. They also feature Dynamic Driver X, built to handle a wide frequency range. The driver uses a multi-material diaphragm to reduce distortion. In addition, DSEE Extreme uses AI to restore compressed audio files in real time.

For voice calls, the LinkBuds Fit include Precise Voice Pickup Technology and AI-based ‘ultra-clear calls’, which work together to filter background noise and enhance speech clarity during conversations.

Sony has introduced a new fit design with Air Fitting Supporters, developed from collected ear shape data. The design includes a soft hollow tail to reduce pressure and a rigid hook for stability. The earbud tips are made from soft silicone to improve comfort and reduce tracking pressure. Each earbud weighs 4.9 grams.