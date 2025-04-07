Samsung OneUI 7 set to release today: Check eligible models, features, more

South Korean electronics maker Samsung is set to begin rolling out the Android 15-based OneUI 7 update to older-generation devices from April 7. The new user interface, which focuses on personalisation and artificial intelligence integration, was launched alongside the Galaxy S25 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in January.

OneUI 7 update: Eligibility

Samsung will release the update in phases, starting with select models. The following devices will receive the update in the initial rollout:

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy S23

Galaxy S23+

Galaxy S23 Ultra

Galaxy S23 FE

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Galaxy Z Fold 5

Galaxy Z Flip 5

Galaxy Tab S10

Galaxy Tab S9 series

In the subsequent phase, the update will be extended to these devices:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8+

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

How to download the OneUI 7 update

To check for and install the update:

On an eligible Samsung device, open the Settings app

Tap on Software update, then tap Check for updates

If OneUI 7 is available, tap Download and install

Reboot the device if it does not restart automatically

OneUI 7 update: What’s new

Samsung said the OneUI 7 platform is built around Galaxy AI and offers a more intuitive user experience across the system. It includes design changes, deeper artificial intelligence features, and improved privacy and security tools.

Design updates

System changes: Redesigned app icons, widgets, lock screen, and home screen layout; new live notifications and charging animation with updated battery icon.

Lock screen Now Bar: Quick access to features like Interpreter, Music, Recording, and Stopwatch directly from the lock screen.

Camera redesign: Simplified interface, reorganised controls, and streamlined Pro mode for improved usability.

Privacy and security features

Knox Matrix dashboard: A central view for monitoring the security of Samsung-connected devices.

Enhanced data protection: New recovery method for Samsung Cloud to maintain synchronisation across devices even if one is lost.

Passkeys and restrictions: Users can log into Samsung accounts using passkeys, block 2G service, and avoid unsafe Wi-Fi networks.

Theft protection: Incorporates Android 15 features such as Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock, with added Samsung-specific requirements like biometric authentication for sensitive changes.

Galaxy AI features

While some Galaxy AI features such as Now Brief and Live Call Transcript remain exclusive to the Galaxy S25 series, Samsung is extending several new tools to older models: