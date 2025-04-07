Monday, April 07, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CMF Phone 2: Nothing previews modular design of its upcoming smartphone

Nothing's expected CMF Phone 2 will likely keep the modular back panel design of its predecessor, but could get more premium design options like frosted glass

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

British consumer tech brand Nothing has released a short promotional video for an upcoming device, thought to be the next-generation CMF Phone. The brief clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by its sub-brand CMF, shows what looks like the rear panel and side frame of the expected smartphone. The post was captioned, “A new finish. Textured, tactile, different.”
Just last week, the company released another teaser hinting at the CMF Phone 2’s rear camera layout.

CMF Phone 2: Expected design
 
The latest teaser suggests the CMF Phone 2 will keep a similar modular back panel design. A visible screw near the frame in the video suggests that the back cover may again be removable and customisable, as with the first-generation CMF Phone. The original model allowed users to swap out the back panel for different styles sold separately by the company.   
 
 
The frame appears to be made of plastic, continuing the approach used in the CMF Phone 1. However, the new version might use more refined materials like frosted glass or matte-textured plastic to find a balance between a premium feel and affordability. For comparison, the CMF Phone 1 came in plastic and vegan leather back panel options.    
An earlier teaser suggested a single rear camera module design. This is different from earlier reports that speculated the CMF Phone 2 might feature a three-camera setup on the back.
 
CMF Phone 2: Expected specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM: up to 8GB
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 33W wired

First Published: Apr 07 2025 | 1:06 PM IST

