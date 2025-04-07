WhatsApp tests new privacy features for voice, video call: Check details

WhatsApp is reportedly testing new privacy features for voice and video calls. According to WhatsApp update tracker WABetaInfo, the messaging platform is introducing a 'mute' option for voice calls and a 'disable video' option for video calls—both accessible from the call notification.

These features are part of the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. They are currently in testing and are expected to roll out more widely in the coming weeks.

As per the report, a new mute button will appear in the notification panel when receiving an incoming voice call. This will allow users to accept the call while muting their microphone at the same time. The feature may be particularly useful in noisy environments or situations where users want to avoid being heard immediately.

For video calls, a new option will allow users to disable their camera before answering the call. This provides an additional layer of privacy, especially when receiving calls from unknown numbers, allowing users to assess the situation before turning on their video feed.

WhatsApp is also working on introducing emoji reactions during video calls. This will enable users to respond in real time without interrupting the conversation flow.

Recently, WhatsApp enhanced its status feature with an option to enable users to add music to their status updates. This feature is being released for both Android and iOS users.

How to add music to WhatsApp Status