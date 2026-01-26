Sony releases PS Plus January game catalog for Extra, Premium subscribers

Sony has unveiled the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for January for Extra and Premium subscribers. Headlining the month are Resident Evil Village and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, alongside Expeditions: A MudRunner Game and the horror title A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead. The updated catalog also includes Darkest Dungeon II, Art of Rally, and A Little to the Left, while classic arcade racer Ridge Racer joins PlayStation Plus Premium. The full lineup is now available to play.

PlayStation Plus Extra game catalog for January

Resident Evil Village (PS5, PS4)

Resident Evil Village is the eighth main entry in Capcom’s survival horror series and continues the story of Ethan Winters following the events of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Set in a remote village, the game places players in an environment that functions as both a location and a narrative driver, with exploration, combat, and puzzle-solving forming the core experience as Ethan confronts new threats and uncovers the village’s mysteries.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5, PS4) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is a role-playing game from Sega’s Yakuza franchise that brings together protagonists Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu. The game is set across multiple locations, including Honolulu and Tokyo’s Kamurocho district, and features turn-based combat alongside exploration and side activities. The story follows Ichiban’s search for his birth mother while introducing a parallel narrative involving Kiryu. Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5, PS4) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game focuses on off-road exploration and scientific missions across uncharted environments such as deserts, forests, and mountainous regions. Players lead research expeditions using a range of all-terrain vehicles and equipment, including drones and scanners, while managing a base of operations. The game supports both solo play and cooperative multiplayer.

ALSO READ: Motorola Signature review: A refined value flagship with standout cameras A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5) A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead is a single-player horror adventure inspired by the A Quiet Place film franchise. The game follows a unique survivor’s story set after the invasion of sound-sensitive creatures, focusing on stealth and survival. It centres on a young woman navigating a dangerous world while dealing with personal fears and family-related challenges. Darkest Dungeon II (PS5, PS4) Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike sequel that places players on a journey across a decaying world in an effort to prevent an impending apocalypse. Players assemble a party of heroes, manage relationships between characters, and engage in turn-based combat against hostile enemies. The game emphasises tactical decision-making, character development, and progression through repeated runs.

The Exit 8 (PS5, PS4) The Exit 8 is a short walking simulator set in an endless underground passageway inspired by Japanese transit spaces. Players must closely observe their surroundings to identify anomalies and determine whether to move forward or turn back. Progress depends on careful attention to environmental changes rather than traditional objectives or combat. Art of Rally (PS5, PS4) Art of Rally is a stylised racing game inspired by the golden era of rally motorsport. Presented from a top-down perspective, the game features stages across multiple global locations and includes a career mode, daily and weekly challenges, and leaderboard competition. Players can drive a range of vintage rally cars spanning several decades.