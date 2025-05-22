Sony releases trailer for India-based PS5 game Mukti: What is it about

Sony PlayStation has released the trailer of Mukti, a made-in-India game which will be released on platforms like PS5 and PCs. This India-based game has come to life as part of the Sony India Hero Project. Mukti is a first-person story exploration game set in an Indian museum.

According to the developer underDOGS Studio, Mukti “delves deeply into a critical social issue that demands our attention: human trafficking.”

Mukti: Concept

The developers in a blog post published on PlayStation wrote: “Mukti isn’t just a game. It’s a journey of discovery, redemption, and the impact of hidden narratives in a first-person exploration set within the authentic backdrop of an Indian museum.”

It added: Following her grandfather’s mysterious disappearance amid accusations of heinous crimes, Arya returns to find the museum he owned vandalised and abandoned. Through the silent echoes of the past, she pieces together a narrative of heritage, compassion and obscured truths, questioning everything she knew about his existence. What truths lie in her grandfather’s museum?”

Players will get to uncover layers of mystery as the story unfolds. They will also be discovering ancient secrets and a world that blurs the line between myth and reality.

Mukti: PS5 optimisation and PC requirements

underDOGS Studio confirmed it is collaborating with PlayStation to optimise DualSense features like haptics and adaptive triggers, aiming to amplify moments such as quiet puzzle-solving through nuanced vibrations.

The studio has also shared preliminary system requirements for the PC version of Mukti on the game’s Steam page.

Minimum

Processor: Intel Core i5-9400F or better or AMD Ryzen 5 3500

OS: Windows 10

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 (4 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 570 (4 GB) or RX 6400

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB available space

Recommended

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or better or AMD Ryzen 7 7700 or better

OS: Windows 11

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti (16 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT (12 GB)

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Storage: 40 GB available space

Mukti: Watch trailer here