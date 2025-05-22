Xbox Game Pass brings a train of nostalgia with 'Retro Classic' collection

Microsoft Game Pass subscription will now feature a new “Retro Classics” collection, which essentially is a game library that includes Commando, Kaboom, Pitfall, Grand Prix, and more than 50 other Activision titles from the 1980s and 1990s. The addition of this new collection will not cost any extra to consumers who subscribe to the Game Pass.

Retro Classics availability

Microsoft Xbox, in its blog post, wrote: “With Retro Classics, Game Pass members can expect a seamless gaming experience across console, PC, and on supported devices with cloud gaming.”

It added: “Whether playing on Xbox console, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets, Retro Classics offers a versatile and accessible way to enjoy these nostalgic titles. Game Pass members can access Retro Classics through their Game Pass membership by searching and installing the feature via their console or on the Xbox app on PC.”

Microsoft Xbox wrote in the blog that this is just the beginning, and the collection will expand further to include more than 100 games from Activision and Blizzard eventually.

Also Read

Which games are in the collection?

According to a report by The Verge, Activision’s Dustin Blackwell shared a list of titles available in the Retro Classics collection. Here’s the full list:

Activision prototype #1

Atlantis

Atlantis II

Barnstorming

Baseball

Beamrider

Bloody Human Freeway

Boxing

Bridge

Caesar II

Checkers

Chopper Command

Commando

Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood

Cosmic Ark

Crackpots

Decathlon

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragster

Enduro

Fathom

Fire Fighter

Fishing Derby

Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist

Freeway

Frostbite

Grand Prix

H.E.R.O.

Kaboom!

Laser Blast

MechWarrior

MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat

Megamania

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

Pitfall!

Police Quest 1

Pressure Cooker

Quest for Glory 1

Riddles of the Sphinx

River Raid

River Raid II

Robot Tank

Sky Jinks

Space Quest 2

Space Quest 6

Space Treat Deluxe

Spider Fighter

Star Voyager

Tennis

The Adventures of Willy Beamish

The Adventures of Willy Beamish

The Dagger of Amon Ra

Thwocker

Title Match Pro Wrestling

Torin’s Passage

Trick Shot

Vault Assault

Venetian Blinds

Zork I