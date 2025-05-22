Xbox Game Pass brings a train of nostalgia with 'Retro Classic' collection

Microsoft Game Pass subscription will now feature a new “Retro Classics” collection, which essentially is a game library that includes Commando, Kaboom, Pitfall, Grand Prix, and more than 50 other Activision titles from the 1980s and 1990s. The addition of this new collection will not cost any extra to consumers who subscribe to the Game Pass.
Retro Classics availability
Microsoft Xbox, in its blog post, wrote: “With Retro Classics, Game Pass members can expect a seamless gaming experience across console, PC, and on supported devices with cloud gaming.”
It added: “Whether playing on Xbox console, the Xbox app on PC, or streaming on supported LG and Samsung Smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices, and Meta Quest headsets, Retro Classics offers a versatile and accessible way to enjoy these nostalgic titles. Game Pass members can access Retro Classics through their Game Pass membership by searching and installing the feature via their console or on the Xbox app on PC.”
Microsoft Xbox wrote in the blog that this is just the beginning, and the collection will expand further to include more than 100 games from Activision and Blizzard eventually.
Which games are in the collection?
According to a report by The Verge, Activision’s Dustin Blackwell shared a list of titles available in the Retro Classics collection. Here’s the full list:
- Activision prototype #1
- Atlantis
- Atlantis II
- Barnstorming
- Baseball
- Beamrider
- Bloody Human Freeway
- Boxing
- Bridge
- Caesar II
- Checkers
- Chopper Command
- Commando
- Conquests of the Longbow: The Legend of Robin Hood
- Cosmic Ark
- Crackpots
- Decathlon
- Demon Attack
- Dolphin
- Dragster
- Enduro
- Fathom
- Fire Fighter
- Fishing Derby
- Freddy Pharkas: Frontier Pharmacist
- Freeway
- Frostbite
- Grand Prix
- H.E.R.O.
- Kaboom!
- Laser Blast
- MechWarrior
- MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat
- Megamania
- Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
- Pitfall!
- Police Quest 1
- Pressure Cooker
- Quest for Glory 1
- Riddles of the Sphinx
- River Raid
- River Raid II
- Robot Tank
- Sky Jinks
- Space Quest 2
- Space Quest 6
- Space Treat Deluxe
- Spider Fighter
- Star Voyager
- Tennis
- The Adventures of Willy Beamish
- The Dagger of Amon Ra
- Thwocker
- Title Match Pro Wrestling
- Torin’s Passage
- Trick Shot
- Vault Assault
- Venetian Blinds
- Zork I
- Zork Zero