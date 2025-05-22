Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 03:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nothing calls on the community to make concept Phone 3, announces giveaway

Nothing Giveaway: Participants can share their concept designs for Nothing Phone 3 till June 30, 10:30 pm IST. Here's what the best design will win

Nothing CEO Carl Pei teasing Phone 3 (screenshot)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

London-based consumer technology brand Nothing has confirmed the launch timeline for its upcoming flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3. Positioned as the company’s first "true flagship," the device is set to debut globally in July 2025. Ahead of the launch, the company has also announced a community-driven giveaway contest, inviting fans to showcase their creativity by designing a concept for the Nothing Phone 3.
 
Here are the details of the giveaway:

Nothing giveaway details

Deepanshu Saini from the Nothing Community team posted: “At Nothing, design is at the heart of everything we do, and Phone (3) is no exception. Expect a bold, premium look and a fresh experience that stands out from the sea of ordinary smartphones. Now that the countdown has begun, it’s your time to shine.”
 
 
The post added: “We’re inviting you to unleash your creativity and design your concept for Phone (3). Whether you’re into digital art, 3D renders, hand-drawn sketches, or even using AI tools to bring your ideas to life, we want to see your unique vision for our next big release. Let your imagination run wild and show us what the future of the Phone (3) could look like!” 

  This giveaway will close on Monday, June 30, at 10:30 pm IST.
 
The person who wins this design competition will get the Nothing Phone 3 as a prize.
 

How to participate in the Nothing giveaway

Those who wish to participate in the giveaway can do so by sharing their Phone 3 concept in the Nothing community platform and liking Saini’s post. 
  Participants can also opt to post their Nothing Phone 3 design on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) while tagging the company and get a chance to be featured.
 

First Published: May 22 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

