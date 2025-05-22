Reno 14 series: Google Gemini will work with OPPO apps in upcoming phones

Gemini AI in the OPPO Reno 14 series. The company has announced that the OPPO Reno 14 Series will integrate Gemini with OPPO’s core apps. With this, Gemini will be able to pull information and take actions across multiple apps and services, including OPPO Notes, Calendar, and Clock. China's OPPO has announced a partnership with Google to integratein the OPPO Reno 14 series. The company has announced that the OPPO Reno 14 Series will integrate Gemini with OPPO’s core apps. With this, Gemini will be able to pull information and take actions across multiple apps and services, including OPPO Notes, Calendar, and Clock.

OPPO has not yet revealed a launch timeline for markets outside China. The Reno 14 Series has already launched in China, where Google services are not available. This suggests that the Gemini AI integration is intended for the global variants of the smartphones.

OPPO Reno 14 Series with Google Gemini

With this partnership, Gemini on OPPO Reno 14 Series smartphones will support cross-app functionality through natural language prompts. For example, users will be able to summarise long documents and save them directly to OPPO Notes, or extract recipe steps from YouTube videos and store them for future reference.

Gemini will also be able to assist with calendar management—for instance, automatically adding trip details to the OPPO Calendar after a booking is confirmed.

Kai Tang, President of OPPO's Software Engineering said "With the Reno14 Series, we are collaborating closely with Google to systematically integrate Google Gemini into OPPO core apps. This integration will enable users to effortlessly perform complex actions across multiple apps using simple natural language queries, significantly enhancing AI convenience."

OPPO Reno 14 Series: Details

The Reno 14 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage. It sports a 6.83-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

For camera, the Pro variant offers a triple rear camera set-up comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. At the front, it features a 50MP camera for selfies and video calls. It is backed by a 6,200mAh battery with support for 80W wired charging. The device weighs around 201g.

The standard Reno 14 features the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chip, with up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. It has a slightly smaller 6.59-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, offering peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

The phone includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens. It also has a 50MP front-facing camera. Powering the device is a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It weighs about 187g.

Both smartphones run Android 15-based ColorOS 15.

OPPO Reno 14 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch OLED, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

RAM: Up to 16GB

Storage: Up to 1TB

Rear camera: 50MP primary + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OPPO Reno 14: Specifications