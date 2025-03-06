Soon, Apple will show AI-powered app review summaries on iPhones and iPads

Apple will introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-powered app review summaries on App Store as part of the iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 software update, which are currently in the public beta phase. According to a report by Tech Crunch, this new feature will leverage Apple Intelligence to offer an app review based on the overall reviews that users have left for that app on the App Store.

Apple’s Developer website explained that the review summaries will be created by large language models (LLMs) and it will highlight important information in a short paragraph. Notably, the summaries for apps and games—having enough reviews to curate a summary for—will be refreshed on a weekly basis. Apple has not yet quantified the review limit for this to happen though. If users wish to report a problem with the reviews then they can tap and hold on it to report. The app developers then can alert the iPhone maker about the problems through App Store Connect.

The report claimed that this feature will first be rolled out in the US region and roll out to other regions over the course of a year.

When will Apple roll out this feature?

Currently available to beta testers on iOS 18.4 beta 2 and iPadOS 18.4 beta 2, AI-generated summaries are expected to be released to the public in April with the official software rollout.

Alongside this feature, several other updates are anticipated, including broader language support for Apple Intelligence, expanded access to Apple Intelligence for EU users, Visual Intelligence capabilities on the iPhone 15 Pro, new Siri controls in the Control Center, the option to pause app downloads, and an AI-driven system to prioritise critical notifications.

Other updates in Apple iOS 18.4