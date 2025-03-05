Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quantum technology has risks of strategic blind spots: NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog announced the launch of Frontier Tech Hub which will accelerate India's transition into a frontier tech nation

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Advancements in quantum technology could potentially expose India to increased risk of technological surprise and strategic blind spots, warned a NITI Aayog research paper released on Wednesday.
 
NITI Aayog’s chief executive officer BVR Subrahmanyam released the paper titled, 'Quantum Computing: National Security Implications & Strategic Preparedness.' 
 
The paper was unveiled by NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub (FTH), in partnership with the Data Security Council of India (DSCI), which will act as a catalyst to accelerate India’s transition to a frontier tech nation.
 
"Quantum computing is a dual-use technology with transformative implications for defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Advancements in quantum technology would expose the country to increased risk of technological surprise and strategic blind spots," the paper said.
 
It added that being caught off guard by advancements in quantum technologies could jeopardise national security with economic competitiveness and technological leadership. It can lead to destabilising financial markets, compromising banking systems, breaking encryption, and endangering digital payment infrastructures.
 
Subrahmanyam said India must take the lead in quantum technology while driving innovation and setting global standards.

"Quantum technologies will play a defining role in securing critical infrastructure, strengthening defense capabilities, and safeguarding our digital sovereignty. However, leadership in this domain will require more than technological prowess, it demands bold vision, strong policy frameworks, and an ecosystem that fosters cutting-edge research, talent development, and large-scale deployment," said Subrahmanyam.
 
The paper mentioned global investments in quantum computing, with China leading at $15 billion, followed by the US ($5 billion), Europe ($1.2 billion), and India lagging at $0.75 billion. As countries ramp up investments, the report underscored the need for India to strengthen its quantum ecosystem to remain competitive and mitigate security risks.
 
Highlighting the growing funding ecosystem, in 2024, the quantum sector witnessed nearly 50 investment deals amounting to $1.5 billion, two times the previous year's investments.
 
"As quantum capabilities accelerate, they challenge existing security frameworks while unlocking powerful new defense strategies. Nations that prepare today will shape the future, and those who do not risk falling behind," said Debjani Ghosh, chief architect of NITI FTH.
 
As part of key recommendations, the paper also advocated establishing an early warning system to track global quantum advancements, assessing vulnerabilities in critical national systems, creating directives and guidelines on crypto agility, and forging bilateral partnerships.
 
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

