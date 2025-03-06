Google's AI Mode expands Search with deeper analysis and reasoning: Details

Google has officially announced and begun testing a new 'AI Mode' for Search, designed to handle more complex queries by generating detailed, AI-powered responses. Currently launched as an early experiment in the United States, the feature is expected to expand to other regions, including India, based on previous rollout patterns.

This is not Google's first integration of AI into Search. Last year, the company introduced the AI Overview feature, initially testing it in the US before rolling it out to other countries, including India. Google said that the newly introduced AI Mode builds on this foundation, offering enhanced reasoning, analytical capabilities, and multimodal processing to deliver more advanced and comprehensive search responses.

AI mode: What will it do?

Google stated that the new AI Mode in Search enhances the AI Overview feature with advanced reasoning, multimodal capabilities, and deeper analytical processing. Powered by a custom version of Gemini 2.0, it enables users to ask complex questions and receive structured AI-generated responses, along with follow-up options and relevant web links.

Utilising a technique called "query fan-out," AI Mode conducts multiple related searches across various data sources simultaneously, compiling a detailed and comprehensive response. This approach aims to provide a more thorough and insightful search experience compared to traditional methods.

To explain this better with an example, Google in its blog post wrote: "So if you ask, 'what's the difference in sleep tracking features between a smart ring, smartwatch and tracking mat?' the custom version of Gemini 2.0 uses a multi-step approach to make a plan, conduct searches to find information and adjust the plan based on what it finds."

It added: "If you want to know more, you can ask a follow-up question, like 'what happens to your heart rate during deep sleep?' to quickly get an easy-to-digest response with links to relevant content."

Testing begins

Google claimed that it received positive feedback from trusted testers on AI Mode, praising its speed, quality, and freshness. Now, the company is expanding testing with a limited opt-in experience in Labs, allowing users to try it and provide feedback.

AI Mode is built on Google's core quality and ranking systems, with enhanced reasoning to improve accuracy. While it prioritises AI-generated responses, it defaults to web search results when confidence in accuracy is low.

Will it give factually accurate results?

Taking learnings from the past, Google admitted that it is possible that they might not get it right on the first attempt. It wrote: "As with any early-stage AI product, we won't always get it right. For example, while we aim for AI responses in Search to present information objectively based on what's available on the web, it's possible that some responses may unintentionally appear to take on a persona or reflect a particular opinion. In this next testing phase, we'll address these types of challenges and also rapidly make changes to the user experience based on the feedback we get."

The technology giant elaborated on how it has already been working on new capabilities and updates such as adding more visual responses with images and video, richer formatting, new ways to get to helpful web content, and much more.

Google said: "Starting today, we'll begin inviting Google One AI Premium subscribers to be the first to try out this experience in Labs. We look forward to the feedback, and stay tuned for more!"