Flipkart announces 'Guaranteed Exchange Value' for Nothing Phone 3a series

E-commerce platform Flipkart , the sales partner for Nothing, has introduced a Guaranteed Exchange Value (GEV) programme for the first-day sale of the Nothing Phone 3a series. Under this programme, customers purchasing a Nothing Phone 3a or Phone 3a Pro on the first sale day will receive the full exchange value of their existing smartphone without deductions based on its condition.

Guaranteed Exchange Value: Eligibility

The GEV programme applies to Android smartphones from OnePlus, Samsung, and Nothing launched in or after 2021. iOS devices launched in or after 2019 are also eligible. It should also be noted that this offer is valid only on the first sale day of the new Nothing smartphones.

The Nothing Phone 3a will be available for purchase from March 11, while the Phone 3a Pro will go on sale starting March 15.

Guaranteed Exchange Value programme: How it works

To avail of the GEV offer when purchasing a Nothing Phone (3a) series device on Flipkart, users must follow these steps:

Enter their delivery address or PIN code.

Select 'Buy with Exchange' and choose the exchange device from the listed models.

The assured exchange value will be auto-applied.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the purchase.

Flipkart stated that there will be no additional evaluation or deductions at the time of delivery. However, the delivery agent will use a diagnostic app to verify the smartphone's brand and model.

Nothing Phone 3a series: Price and introductory offers

Nothing Phone 3a Pro-

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 29,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 31,999

12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 33,999

Nothing Phone 3a-

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage : Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 26,999

As for the introductory offers, Nothing said that customers can avail of bank discounts of up to Rs 2,000 on both smartphones. Additionally, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 3,000 is available for customers trading in an old device on the first sale day.

Nothing Phone 3a Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch AMOLED, 1080 x 2392 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 3000 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 256GB

Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS, AF) + 8MP ultra-wide + 50MP periscope telephoto (OIS, AF)

Front camera: 50MP

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 50W wired

OS: Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1

Protection: Panda Glass, IP64

Nothing Phone 3a: Specifications