Soon, Samsung to expand AI-powered 'Now Bar' to Galaxy Watch series: Report

Samsung may be planning to bring its Galaxy AI-powered features to Galaxy Watches. According to a report by Android Authority, the Now Bar—originally introduced on the Galaxy S25 series—is expected to make its way to the company’s Wear OS-powered smartwatches as part of the upcoming One UI 8 Watch update.

The Now Bar first debuted on the Galaxy S25 line-up earlier this year as a customisable interface element placed at the bottom of the lock screen. It allows users to access and manage key information and activities based on their preferences. The feature also includes an AI-driven “Now Brief,” which provides real-time suggestions, weather information, health tracking goals, personalised news recommendations, and curated photo highlights from the user’s gallery.

As per the report, the Now Bar on Galaxy Watches could offer two visual options: a minimalist icon-only display, or a more detailed view showing both the icon and a text preview when the screen is active. It’s also expected to support gesture-based interactions—such as a double-pinch gesture to open the Now Bar, with additional functions becoming available when there’s no current content displayed.

The report outlines several types of information and tools that the Now Bar could present on Galaxy Watch faces, including:

Also Read

Contextual suggestions

Maps

Media controls

Galaxy AI-powered Now Brief

Sports on Google for live sports scores

Tips on how to use the Now Bar

Samsung may also expand the Now Bar’s utility with new categories specifically tailored for Galaxy Watches. These could include additional health metrics, exercise updates, and potentially more fitness-focused features.

Although Samsung has yet to confirm these additions, Android Authority noted that references to the Now Bar feature have been spotted in the codebase of the SecClockWorkSysUI (version 4.0.57). This suggests the feature is being actively tested and could be included in the next major One UI Watch software release.