Apple to expand Vision line with Meta Ray-Ban style smart glasses: Report

Apple is reportedly working on a new pair of smart glasses similar in concept to Meta’s Ray-Ban collaboration , featuring built-in cameras. According to a report from Bloomberg, mass production of components for the glasses could begin by late 2026 or 2027, hinting at a possible launch in 2027. Alongside this, the company is also said to be developing a second set of smart eyewear — augmented reality (AR) glasses with integrated displays.

Apple’s smart glasses: What to expect

Bloomberg reports that the glasses will use custom chips based on those found in the Apple Watch, specifically tuned to handle input from multiple cameras — suggesting the device may include more than one built-in lens.

Last month, Bloomberg reported that Apple will follow a similar approach to Meta by equipping the glasses with cameras, microphones, and speakers, while keeping the device lightweight and relatively affordable. Additionally, these glasses are expected to rely heavily on Siri's conversational AI abilities for enabling users to perform tasks, navigate apps, and interact with content. Apple is also likely to integrate a future version of its "Visual Intelligence" system, designed to provide real-time contextual help by analysing what the wearer is looking at.

What more?

Apple is also reportedly developing a separate AR glasses product, which aims to incorporate a high-resolution display directly into the lenses to enable immersive AR experiences. However, this version is reportedly still in early development stages.

Meanwhile, Meta is pursuing a parallel path. Last year, the company unveiled its Orion smart glasses concept, which uses standard-looking lenses with a projected virtual layer for displaying 2D and 3D content. Though the original Orion will not be sold to consumers, Meta is reportedly working on a second-generation version that could be marketed to the public.