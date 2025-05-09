Galaxy S25 Edge: Samsung confirms durability feature ahead of May 13 launch

Ahead of its launch on May 13, Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S25 Edge will feature Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 protection on display. The South Korean technology company said that its upcoming ultra-thin smartphone will combine durability with a sleek and premium design.

“With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds — exceptional durability in a modern, sleek and premium design,” said Andrew Beck, Vice-President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: What to expect

The Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It will likely feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display of a 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung confirmed that the front of the phone will be protected by Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, a material embedded with crystals in its glass matrix to improve durability and crack resistance. An ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is also expected to be integrated under the display.

Samsung has previously confirmed a 200MP primary rear camera with Galaxy AI features, expected to be the same sensor used in the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The primary camera is likely to be accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, a 12MP camera is expected for selfies and video calls.

The phone is expected to pack a 3,900mAh battery and run on Android 15 with Samsung’s One UI 7 interface.

With a flat-frame design and a body thickness of just 5.85mm, the Galaxy S25 Edge will reportedly be the slimmest device in the Galaxy S series to date. It is expected to weigh 163g and carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone will likely be available in three colour variants: Titanium Silver, Titanium Icyblue, and Titanium Jet Black.

Samsung described the Galaxy S25 Edge as “both a powerful AI companion and an engineering marvel, merging flagship-level performance with superior portability.” The company also hinted at an AI-powered camera system capable of identifying key subjects in a frame to create new memories—similar to Apple's "Memory Movie" feature that generates highlight videos using stored photos and clips.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected specifications