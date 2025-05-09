Google Messages adopts 'Delete for Everyone' from WhatsApp: What is it

Google is reportedly rolling out a feature that allows users to delete messages for everyone in a group RCS conversation. The feature provides users greater control over their chats, particularly in cases where a message is sent mistakenly or needs to be retracted. Previously, users could only delete a sent message for themselves, which removed the message from their own device but left it visible to others.

ALSO READ: Apple to expand Vision line with Meta Ray-Ban style smart glasses: Report According to a report by 9To5Google, the new “Delete for Everyone” option enables users to remove a message from the entire conversation, making it invisible to all participants. However, messages may still be visible to recipients using older versions of the app.

This feature is part of a broader rollout tied to Universal Profile 2.7, which brings several new tools to the platform, including the ability to edit messages, recall sent messages, and delete them for both sender and recipient.

As per the report, the “Delete for Everyone” feature was observed by a beta user in a large group chat with 12 participants. It was not available in smaller group chats or one-on-one conversations, suggesting that the rollout may be phased or limited to beta testers for now.

New ‘Unsubscribe’ feature to limit spam

Separately, Google is introducing an “Unsubscribe” feature in its Messages app to help users manage unwanted messages. Aimed at reducing SMS and RCS spam from businesses, the new feature offers an unsubscribe button primarily for promotional and marketing content.

The update enables users to manage their inboxes more efficiently by limiting non-essential messages and maintaining a cleaner, clutter-free message interface.