Vivo Y31 series smartphones with 6500mAh battery launched: Price, specs

China’s Vivo has launched the Y31 series smartphones in India. The series encompasses two models: a standard Vivo Y31 and a Y31 Pro model. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity and Qualcomm Snapdragon chips, the smartphones pack a 6,500mAh battery and come with dual IP68 and IP69 rating for resistance against dust and water.
Vivo Y31 series: Price and variants
Vivo Y31:
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 16,499
Vivo Y31 Pro:
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 20,999
Vivo Y31 series: Availability and offers
The Vivo Y31 series smartphones are now available on the Vivo India e-store, ecommerce platform Flipkart, and select retailers. As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a bank cashback of Rs 1,500 on select cards. Alternatively customers can opt for an eight months Zero Down Payment plan (available only on select partners).
Vivo Y31 series: Details
The Vivo Y31 features a 6.68-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and TUV Rheinland low blue light certification. Meanwhile, the Pro model gets a slightly bigger 6.72-inch panel with 1,050-nit brightness.
On the imaging front, both smartphones feature a 50MP primary sensor accompanied by an 8MP front camera. However, the Pro model also gets a 2MP Bokeh camera while the base model features a QVGA camera.
The Y31 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chip while the Y31 runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC. Though, both smartphones support AI features like Google’s Circle to Search and AI Screen Translation. These models also pack similar 6,500mAh batteries and support 44W wired charging. For durability, the Y31 series smartphones offer IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance along with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H).
Vivo Y31: Specifications
Display: 6.68-inch LCD display, 1608x720 resolution, 1000nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
RAM: 4GB/6GB
Storage: 128GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 6500mAh
Charging: 44W wired
IP rating: IP68 and IP69
OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
Vivo Y31 Pro: Specifications
Display: 6.72-inch LCD display, 2408x1080 resolution, 1050nits brightness, 120Hz refresh rate
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300
RAM: 8GB
Storage: 128GB / 256GB
Rear camera: 50MP primary + 2MP depth
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 6500mAh
Charging: 44W wired
IP rating: IP68 and IP69
OS: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15