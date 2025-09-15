iOS 26 to add Apple Fitness app's heart rate tracking for Powerbeats Pro 2

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 users will soon be able to track their heart rate in real time through the Apple Fitness app across 50 different workout types. Apple is rolling out the iOS 26 update today (September 15), which will expand Fitness app integration for the earbuds, according to 9To5Mac.

So far, Powerbeats Pro 2 users could only access these metrics in the Apple Health app or third-party platforms such as Nike Run Club. With the update, heart rate data will also sync directly to Apple Fitness and Fitness Plus, showing metrics such as heart rate and calories burned on screen.

What’s new with Powerbeats Pro 2 Along with Fitness integration, the Powerbeats Pro 2 will gain: A new algorithm for faster heart rate readings.

Step counting during workouts.

Ability to track heart rate with just one earbud in use.

Notifications suggesting how to adjust fit for better accuracy.

Hands-free Siri gestures, letting users nod yes or no to respond to calls, texts and alerts. Both the Powerbeats Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3 feature in-ear optical sensors for heart rate monitoring, pulsing over 100 times per second to track blood flow. ALSO READ: Primebook 2 Neo review: This Android laptop punches above its weight, but

Design and features The Powerbeats Pro 2 retain their ear-hook design, tested with around 1,000 athletes, and ship with five ear tip sizes from extra-small to extra-large. Reinforced with nickel-titanium alloy hooks and rated IPX4 for sweat and water resistance, the earbuds are designed for workouts. Key features include: Apple H2 chip for performance and power efficiency.

Personalised spatial audio with head tracking.

Transparency mode and adaptive EQ for tailored sound.

Physical controls, including volume rockers and multifunction buttons.

Three microphones and a voice accelerometer per bud for clearer calls. Connectivity and battery The earbuds work with both iOS and Android. Apple users get features such as one-touch pairing, automatic switching, audio sharing, hands-free Siri and Find My integration. The Beats app on Android offers pairing, HR controls, customisable buttons, battery widgets, device tracking and firmware updates.