Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out new ad formats: Status Ads and Promoted Channels (in beta) for iOS users, showing ads in the Updates tab of the app

Status Ads and Promoted Channels
Status Ads and Promoted Channels (Image: WABetainfo)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:15 AM IST
WhatsApp is reportedly testing Status Ads and Promoted Channels for iOS users, introducing ad formats aimed at offering monetisation options for businesses and creators. According to a report by WABetainfo, these features are integrated within the Updates tab—keeping them separate from private chats, groups, and calls.
 
Both features were previously tested on Android and now appear in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.20.10.78.

Ads on WhatsApp: What is new

Status Ads

As per the report, Status Ads appear between user-generated status updates and are clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” Businesses can share promotional content in a familiar swipeable format. Users can view these ads like regular statuses, with options to skip, block, or report them.
 
WhatsApp says these ads are designed to integrate seamlessly into the Status section without disrupting the experience. The company also clarified that ads are shown using minimal data such as language, region, and previous ad interactions. 

Promoted Channels

Promoted Channels allow brands and creators to highlight their public channels in WhatsApp’s channel directory. These channels appear higher in search results and are marked with a “Promoted” tag. For example, a brand or local business can pay to have its channel appear higher in recommendations, increasing its chances of attracting followers. 
User control and privacy
 
Users will receive a banner when the features go live on their accounts. An Activity Report will also be available in account settings, listing all viewed ads, advertisers, and allowing users to block or report any of them.
 
The report stated that WhatsApp has emphasised that no personal messages or phone numbers are shared with advertisers. Users can optionally link their WhatsApp account with Meta’s Accounts Center to enable ad personalisation. This setting can be changed by the user anytime, although it is disabled by default.
 

WhatsApp Business in India, WhatsApp business, WhatsApp privacy case, WhatsApp features

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 11:14 AM IST

