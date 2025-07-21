Soon, WhatsApp will show ads in Status page, promote business Channels

WhatsApp is reportedly testing Status Ads and Promoted Channels for iOS users, introducing ad formats aimed at offering monetisation options for businesses and creators. According to a report by WABetainfo, these features are integrated within the Updates tab—keeping them separate from private chats, groups, and calls.

Both features were previously tested on Android and now appear in the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.20.10.78.

Ads on WhatsApp: What is new

Status Ads

As per the report, Status Ads appear between user-generated status updates and are clearly labeled as “Sponsored.” Businesses can share promotional content in a familiar swipeable format. Users can view these ads like regular statuses, with options to skip, block, or report them.

WhatsApp says these ads are designed to integrate seamlessly into the Status section without disrupting the experience. The company also clarified that ads are shown using minimal data such as language, region, and previous ad interactions. ALSO READ: Perplexity in talks with phone makers to preload Comet browser on devices Promoted Channels Promoted Channels allow brands and creators to highlight their public channels in WhatsApp’s channel directory. These channels appear higher in search results and are marked with a “Promoted” tag. For example, a brand or local business can pay to have its channel appear higher in recommendations, increasing its chances of attracting followers.