Apple's foldable iPhone may not be much different from Samsung Fold: Report

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch its first foldable iPhone model by the end of next year. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, as cited by Digit, the Cupertino-based technology giant is preparing to enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026 with a book-style iPhone fold — similar in design to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 launched by Samsung earlier this month.

Rather than introducing a radically new approach, Apple is expected to refine existing foldable technology. This includes reducing the visibility of the screen crease on the main display and introducing a more durable hinge mechanism. Additionally, Apple’s upcoming iOS version — likely called iOS 27 — is expected to include features optimised for the foldable display experience.

The report suggests that the move is seen as a strategic response to rivals like Samsung, Huawei, and Honor, who have already gained ground in the foldable segment, especially in markets like China where demand continues to grow. Gurman also suggested that Apple’s foldable iPhone could be priced around $2,000 (approximately Rs 1,72,580). Apple iPhone fold: What to expect Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously stated that the foldable iPhone could have a sleek design, measuring between 9mm to 9.5mm when folded, and just 4.5mm to 4.8mm when unfolded. It’s expected to feature a 5.5-inch external display and a 7.8-inch internal screen with minimal crease visibility. These details were echoed by analyst Jeff Pu, who also noted that the outer screen may have a resolution of 2088 x 1422 pixels, while the inner display could be 2713 x 1920 pixels.