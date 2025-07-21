Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 21: Win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 21, offering players the chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards, including limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonus items.

Since these codes come with limited validity and usage caps, it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.

Below is the list of active codes along with a quick guide on how to use them.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 21 are:

FMNBVC012ZXASDF3

FLKJHG890FDSAQW5

FHGFDS234AZXCVB7

FTREWQ901YUIOP23

FVBNMC678LKJHGF9

FYUIOP456QWERT12

FJKLPO123MNBVC67

FSDFGH901AZXCVB3

FXCVBN234LKJHGF5

FCVBNM789POIUYT0

FBNMKL456ASDFGY2

FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6

FMLKJH567QWERTY9

FKLJHG890ASDFGH2

FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.

Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.

Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box. Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamonds included are instantly added to the user’s account.