Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for July 21: Win diamonds, skins, more

Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 21. Players can follow the guide below to redeem today's codes

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 9:41 AM IST
Garena Free Fire Max has released redeem codes for July 21, offering players the chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards, including limited-edition outfits, weapon skins, diamonds, and other bonus items.
 
Since these codes come with limited validity and usage caps, it's best to redeem them as soon as possible.
 
Below is the list of active codes along with a quick guide on how to use them. 

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today

As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 21 are:
  • FMNBVC012ZXASDF3
  • FLKJHG890FDSAQW5
  • FHGFDS234AZXCVB7
  • FTREWQ901YUIOP23
  • FVBNMC678LKJHGF9
  • FYUIOP456QWERT12
  • FJKLPO123MNBVC67
  • FSDFGH901AZXCVB3
  • FXCVBN234LKJHGF5
  • FCVBNM789POIUYT0
  • FBNMKL456ASDFGY2
  • FNMJKL123ZXCVBH6
  • FMLKJH567QWERTY9
  • FKLJHG890ASDFGH2
  • FJHGFD345ZXCVBN8

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use

  • Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
  • Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
  • Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
Once a Free Fire Max redeem code is successfully claimed, the rewards are delivered straight to the player’s in-game mailbox. Any gold or diamonds included are instantly added to the user’s account.
 
These codes unlock a range of exclusive items like Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic enhancements.
 
Since each code supports only 500 redemptions per day and typically stays active for just twelve hours, it's crucial to use them promptly.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :online gamesonline gamingGaming

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

