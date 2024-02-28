Soon, you could set Microsoft Copilot as default assistant on Android phone

Microsoft is reportedly planning to allow users to appoint its Copilot AI as default digital assistant on their Android smartphones. According to a report by 9To5Google, a new beta version of the Copilot AI app for Android, which is currently under testing, puts Microsoft’s Copilot on the list of available assistants that could be set to default on Android phones.

It essentially means that the users would soon have an option to use the Microsoft Copilot AI as default personal assistant, which can be invoked by long pressing the power button, or by using swipe up gesture from the bottom of the screen in some cases.

OpenAI’s GPT-4 model for text prompts and DALL-E 3 for text-to-image generation capability power Microsoft Copilot app. However, this will not be the first instance where smartphone users will be able to launch a GPT-powered AI assistant with a tap or gesture.

Last month, the British consumer technology brand Nothing rolled out a feature for those using ChatGPT Android app on Nothing’s smartphone. The feature lets users place a Quick Setting widget for the app on their home screen, which deploys the ChatGPT’s Voice Assistant feature onto the home screen without having to open the app.

Currently, Android smartphone users can select their default digital assistant among the likes of Google Assistant, Bixby on Samsung devices, and Amazon or DuckDuckGo. With Google rolling out a dedicated app for Gemini, previously called Bard, Android users also have the option to use Google’s AI assistant than the regular one.

Microsoft has not yet announced the public roll out plan for the Copilot default assistant feature. However, it is expected to be available to more users in the coming weeks.