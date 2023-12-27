Sensex (    %)
                        
Microsoft launches GPT4 and DALL-E powered Copilot app for Android: Details

Android is the first operating system outside Microsoft's own Windows to get its Copilot AI, which is a multi-modal AI powered by OpenAI's GPT-4 and DALL-E

Microsoft Copilot App for Android

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has launched a dedicated app of its AI-powered assistant Copilot for Android devices. The application is available free on Google Play Store. Though there has been no official confirmation about the iOS app, it is likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

According to the listing on Google Play Store, the app is powered by OpenAI’s GPT-4 and DALL-E to provide “fast, complex, and precise responses, as well as the ability to create breathtaking visuals from simple text descriptions”. The key features mentioned in the app’s listing description states that the AI assistant is capable of drafting emails, composing stories and scripts, summarising texts, text translation, writing job resumes, and more. The app based AI assistant will also be able to generate logo designs, create custom backgrounds, create illustrations, curate social media content, and more.
How-to use the Microsoft Copilot app

Download the app from Google Play Store
Tap on the app icon and read the terms of use and privacy statement
If you agree, tap on accept and provide permissions required by the app
Once done, sign-in using Microsoft account – if you have it
You can use the Copilot app without signing-in. However, the responses are limited in free tier
To use GPT-4, tap on the toggle visible on the top of the screen
To initiate the chat, tap on the chat icon on the bottom side

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 1:26 PM IST

