Chinese smartphone company Xiaomi has expanded its flagship number series with the launch of the Xiaomi 14T. The series encompassed the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro. Similar to the Xiaomi 14 series, the 14T series boasts an imaging system co-engineered with Leica. However, the Xiaomi 14T series is the company’s first to incorporate artificial intelligence features with on-device processing powered by Google Gemini Nano model and gesture-driven Circle to Search. Below are the details:

Both smartphones in the Xiaomi 14T series feature advanced AI tools spanning search, voice, text, image, video, and more. Xiaomi stated that the smartphones utilise both on-device AI processing and cloud-based computing to offer an enhanced AI experience.

Circle to Search: The Xiaomi 14T series smartphones are the first from Xiaomi to feature Google’s Circle to Search function, which allows users to search for objects on their screen using gestures. Additionally, the smartphones come with the Google Gemini app.

Productivity: Xiaomi is offering several utility-based AI tools on the Xiaomi 14T series, including AI Interpreter for live translation during meetings and calls. Additionally, it features AI Notes and AI Recorder tools for speech-to-text transcription, accurate speaker recognition, and quick summaries.

Image editing: For image editing, the Xiaomi 14T series smartphones include AI Eraser Pro for removing unwanted objects from images, AI Film for creating short videos, AI Portrait for generating personalised avatars from images, and more.

Xiaomi 14T series: Details

Both the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro feature a 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. With a peak brightness of 4000 nits, the smartphones also support Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10+ viewing options for select content.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processor, which improves both CPU and GPU performance while enabling on-device AI capabilities. The Xiaomi 14T is equipped with the Dimensity 8300-Ultra chip for on-device AI, making multitasking smoother and more efficient. Both smartphones are powered by a 5000mAh battery. The Pro model supports 50W wireless charging in addition to 120W wired charging, while the standard model offers 67W wired charging support.

For imaging, the Xiaomi 14T Pro features a 50MP Light Fusion 900 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), assisted by a 50MP telephoto camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. The standard Xiaomi 14T comes with a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor, paired with a 50MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. Both models feature a 32MP front-facing camera.

Xiaomi 14T Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch CrystalRes AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 4000 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB

Rear Camera: 50MP (Light Fusion 900) (OIS) + 50MP Telephoto + 12MP Ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Speakers: Stereo, Hi-Res and Hi-Res Audio Wireless Certified, Dolby Atmos

Battery: 5000mAh

Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless

