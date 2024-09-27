Tech wrap Sep 27: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 series, and more

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 series, claiming it to be the company's first line of Android tablets specifically designed for artificial intelligence. The series features two models: the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra with a 14.6-inch display and the Galaxy Tab S10+ with a 12.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Both models are equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ processors and include an S Pen.

Apple has announced that it will unveil its festive offers on October 3. In a "save the date" message, the company mentioned, "Our festive offer lights up on 3 October," but it has not yet revealed any details about the specific offers.

Samsung has begun pre-bookings for the Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) smartphone. The newly launched device features the Samsung Exynos 2400e chip and includes several improvements, such as a larger display and a high-capacity battery. It will be available for purchase starting October 3.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has broadened its flagship number series with the introduction of the Xiaomi 14T. This lineup includes the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. Like the Xiaomi 14 series, the 14T series features an imaging system co-developed with Leica. Notably, the Xiaomi 14T series is the company's first to integrate artificial intelligence capabilities, utilizing on-device processing powered by the Google Gemini Nano model and a gesture-driven Circle to Search feature.

China’s Xiaomi has broadened the availability of its MIX Flip, which debuted in its home country in July. This is Xiaomi's first clamshell foldable smartphone, featuring a 6.86-inch main display and a 4-inch cover display. It is now available for purchase in Europe, although a launch date for India has not yet been announced. The smartphone comes in Black and Purple color options. Additionally, Xiaomi is offering features like Advanced AI, Google’s Gemini Nano, and Circle to Search with the device.

At the I/O 2024 developer conference on May 14, Google revealed a variety of new features. Now, the tech giant has started to roll out one of those features: contextual Smart Replies for Gmail on both Android and iOS.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has introduced the Redmi Note 14 series in its home market. This lineup includes the Redmi Note 14 Pro and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The company highlights the durability of both models, which feature Corning Gorilla Glass protection on the rear and front. Additionally, the smartphones come equipped with under-display optical fingerprint sensors.

Meta-owned WhatsApp introduced filters and augmented reality (AR) effects for video calls in April this year. Now, the app is expanding these filters to its built-in camera, enabling users to apply them to photos and videos captured within the app.

The Google Pixel Watch 3 serves as an excellent everyday companion, as long as you're comfortable with its average battery life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated three Param Rudra Supercomputing Systems and a High-Performance Computing (HPC) system for weather and climate research on Thursday.

