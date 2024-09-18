54 new spacetech startups in 2023 represent new opportunities for India

India’s technology landscape is undergoing a significant transformation driven by the rise of deeptech startups. These ventures are tackling complex technical challenges and addressing critical socio-economic issues, demonstrating the transformative power of the technology.

The emergence of deeptech startups represents a new frontier of opportunity and growth in India, with startups harnessing artificial intelligence and other ‘deep technologies’ like Blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT) to transform industries and solve pressing societal challenges. One of the areas that is witnessing such transformation is space technology.

“India’s spacetech sector is experiencing rapid growth, with the Indian Space Association (ISPA) reporting 54 new space startups in 2023, bringing the total to over 200,” said Kritika Murugesan, senior director, deeptech and startups, Nasscom. “This sector is set to significantly impact industries such as maritime, aviation, agriculture, energy, and telecommunications by providing satellite imagery, communication, and navigation services, enhancing profitability.”