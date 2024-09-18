AI-led dating platform Schmooze raises $4 million series A round

Schmooze, an AI-powered meme-based dating platform, has closed its series A round of $4 million, led by Elevation Capital. The round also saw participation from angel investors, including the founders of UltraHuman, The Souled Store, Mosaic Wellness, and Paytm. Powered by over 1 billion meme interactions, the platform will use the funding to further enhance its AI, with a continued focus on scaling user acquisition efforts.

According to the founders, Vidya Madhavan and Abhinav Anurag, Schmooze was born out of the frustration they saw their peers experiencing with the existing dating apps, which prioritised matching users only on appearance, leading to poor quality connections. So they set out to create a platform that matched users based on their personalities and shared sense of humour—memes proved to be the bridge to predicting compatibility and fostering meaningful connections. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In just 10 months since its launch in India, Schmooze said it has attracted over 1 million users and witnessed 900 million meme swipes. The firm said the platform has a 3x better ratio of female to male users compared to other mainstream dating sites.

Reflecting on the app's journey, Vidya Madhavan said, “When I was at Stanford, I noticed how tired people were of the superficial swiping culture. They wanted more than just looks; they craved a connection beyond the surface. And then it hit me—memes are the new language of connection for Gen Z. Memes are not just funny pictures; they’re windows into our personalities. So, we combined this insight with AI to create Schmooze, where your meme swipes are the key to finding your perfect match.”

Abhinav Anurag, co-founder, said the firm is quickly expanding to other forms of content.

Schmooze's AI engine evolves with each meme interaction, intricately crafting distinct digital personas that transcend simple meme categorisation. Through “Schmooze Predicts,” the AI generates quirky insights about potential matches, such as “You both have annoying relatives.” These lighthearted predictions help break the ice and make conversations more enjoyable. The AI engine also functions as an advanced coach—termed 'Genie'—enhancing users' storytelling abilities to amplify user expression and authenticity.

The dating app market in India and globally is evolving rapidly, with users seeking deeper connections in an increasingly digital world. Talking about the investment, Amit Aggarwal, principal at Elevation Capital, said Schmooze is an experience matching the psyche of today's youth, offering a vibe-check that resonates with their unique cultural language.

Going beyond dating, Schmooze also aims to help counter the loneliness and social disconnection that Gen Z is combating. For this, there are features like Roast AI, which simulates conversations with a stand-up comedian, and Rant AI, a digital diary that responds to user inputs.