iQOO discloses Neo 10's display, camera, other specs ahead of May 26 launch

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has confirmed key specifications of the Neo 10 smartphone ahead of its launch on May 26. The company confirmed that the smartphone will feature the segment’s brightest 1.5K resolution display and sport a 50MP primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). Earlier the company also revealed that the iQOO Neo 10 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip.

iQOO Neo 10: What to expect

iQOO has confirmed that the upcoming Neo 10 smartphone will sport an AMOLED display of 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is also said to be the brightest smartphone in its segment with 5500 local peak brightness.

Besides the display, iQOO revealed that the smartphone will come equipped with a 50MP primary Sony IMX882 camera sensor with support for OIS. The primary camera will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra wide angle camera and a 32MP front facing sensor. The smartphone will also be capable of recording 4K videos at 60 frames per second (FPS), from both the front and rear camera system.

The iQOO Neo 10 smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip . The smartphone will also offer several gaming-centric features such as support for 144fps in compatible games and a 7000 square mm vapour cooling chamber for keeping thermals in check. As for the battery, iQOO Neo 10 will pack a 7000mAh battery and support 120W wired charging.

The smartphone will feature a sleek design with 8.09mm side profile, and will be offered in Inferno Red and Titanium Chrome colourways.

iQOO Neo 10: Expected specifications