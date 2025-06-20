Spotify appears to be nearing the rollout of its long-delayed lossless audio streaming feature. Mentions of a new “Lossless” quality tier have surfaced in the platform’s desktop app, pointing to a possible launch after years of delays since it was first announced in 2021.

According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest Spotify update includes hidden user interface (UI) elements that reference lossless audio in both the audio quality settings and the Spotify Connect sidebar. The new tier is listed alongside existing streaming options and is described as supporting playback up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz in FLAC format, with data usage of approximately 1GB per hour.

Spotify originally announced its “ Spotify HiFi” offering in 2021, but the rollout was postponed indefinitely. In February, Bloomberg reported that Spotify is planning to introduce a “Music Pro” tier with higher-quality streaming and other premium features. The new tier could reportedly cost up to $5.99 more than current subscriptions, as reported by Bloomberg. If introduced, Spotify’s lossless option would finally place it on par with competitors like Apple Music and Tidal, both of which already support high-fidelity audio formats. The update could enhance Spotify’s appeal to audiophiles and users with high-end audio gear. ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 may debut with slimmer and lighter design: Report

Device compatibility and headphone enhancement feature In addition to the lossless tier, Spotify appears to be testing a new feature called “Enhance your headphones.” Based on UI strings, the feature may optimise playback performance for specific headphone models using proprietary technology. Users can check compatibility via a new onboarding interface. This tool, internally codenamed “puffin,” is expected to be exclusive to Premium subscribers. Spotify has not officially confirmed any launch date or further details about the new features. However, the presence of these references in the app’s backend code suggests a public rollout could be on the horizon. ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 to feature 'Glyph Matrix': What is it and how it may work