Spotify prepares for Hi-Fi launch as 'Lossless' appears in app: Report

Spotify may reportedly launch its long-awaited Hi-Fi audio support soon with FLAC-based lossless streaming and headphone optimisation, according to app UI findings

Spotify Lossless feature (Image: X/@spicetifyapp)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST
Spotify appears to be nearing the rollout of its long-delayed lossless audio streaming feature. Mentions of a new “Lossless” quality tier have surfaced in the platform’s desktop app, pointing to a possible launch after years of delays since it was first announced in 2021.
 
According to a report by 9To5Mac, the latest Spotify update includes hidden user interface (UI) elements that reference lossless audio in both the audio quality settings and the Spotify Connect sidebar. The new tier is listed alongside existing streaming options and is described as supporting playback up to 24-bit/44.1 kHz in FLAC format, with data usage of approximately 1GB per hour.
 
Spotify originally announced its “Spotify HiFi” offering in 2021, but the rollout was postponed indefinitely. In February, Bloomberg reported that Spotify is planning to introduce a “Music Pro” tier with higher-quality streaming and other premium features. The new tier could reportedly cost up to $5.99 more than current subscriptions, as reported by Bloomberg.
 
If introduced, Spotify’s lossless option would finally place it on par with competitors like Apple Music and Tidal, both of which already support high-fidelity audio formats. The update could enhance Spotify’s appeal to audiophiles and users with high-end audio gear.

Device compatibility and headphone enhancement feature

In addition to the lossless tier, Spotify appears to be testing a new feature called “Enhance your headphones.” Based on UI strings, the feature may optimise playback performance for specific headphone models using proprietary technology. Users can check compatibility via a new onboarding interface. This tool, internally codenamed “puffin,” is expected to be exclusive to Premium subscribers.
 
Spotify has not officially confirmed any launch date or further details about the new features. However, the presence of these references in the app’s backend code suggests a public rollout could be on the horizon. 
In other related news, Instagram has collaborated with Spotify to introduce an update that enables users to share the music they’re currently playing on Spotify directly through Notes. While the Notes feature already supports music sharing, the latest enhancement allows users to post songs they’re listening to in real time, offering a more immediate way to share what’s on their playlist.

Topics :Spotifymusic streamingMusic streaming apps

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

